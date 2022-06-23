Have growth and value fund pairs outperformed the market?

Last year we asked experts to name value and growth fund pairs to navigate the market rotation. The tactic has not yet paid off, but should investors stick with them?

Last spring, after several false starts, we wondered if the rotation to value stocks would become entrenched. No one could have predicted what happened next: war in eastern Europe, soaring inflation and investor nervousness that led high-growth stocks such as technology giants to plunge and unloved ones like banks and energy companies to soar.

The sharp reversal in fortunes highlights the folly of pinning your colours to a single mast. But did our six value and growth pairs do as was intended – capturing the upside of the rotation and thereby protecting against the downside?

Given that the rout in growth stocks has far outstripped the rebound in value stocks, it comes as little surprise that all six pairs lost ground. Data from FE Analytics from 24 March 2021, when our original article was published, to 14 June 2022 shows that the pairs, when invested in equally, lost between 8.5% and 49.5%.

“The pace and aggression of the growth/value unwind would have left many within the investment community with a bloody nose having drunk the growth Kool-Aid,” says James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall Investment Management.

He added: “A pairs trade, with funds at either end of the spectrum, was always likely to be about one offsetting the other, akin to a tug of war between two sumo wrestlers. In some cases, one sumo was seriously incapacitated as inflation became far less transitory than the authorities believed.”

Top three

The best-performing pair was two UK equity income plays suggested by Charles Stanley analyst Adam Carruthers. Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL), run by value investors Nick Purves and Ian Lance of RWC Partners, made a 3% gain after a torrid period of losses, and Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) run by seasoned growth investor Nick Train, was down 11.5%, holding up far better than many of the experts’ other growth picks.

Both underperformed the FTSE All-Share Index (8.1%) and the investment trust (IT) UK Equity Income sector (3.8%), albeit Temple Bar marginally so. “Both have had their share of stock-specific disappointments,” says Carruthers. “Given their unique investment processes, we would expect performances to be very different to the benchmark.”

He still rates the duo, concurring with the managers’ view that UK-listed businesses have a large amount of underperformance to recoup and favouring their low turnover approaches.

“Any short-term fall in cash flows in a recession does little to impact the long-term intrinsic value of a business, highlighting the importance of investing for the long run, not just one year,” added Carruthers.

David Winckler, Kingswood’s associate director of investment strategy, plumped for two small and medium UK companies funds that had been in its core portfolios since 2018.

Value proposition Allianz UK Listed Opportunities, run by Matthew Tillet, is the top performer of all 12 suggestions with a 15.9% gain, far outstripping the unit trust (UT) All Companies sector (-0.9%) and the FTSE 250 Index (-8.3%). Growth play Jupiter UK Mid Cap, managed by Richard Watts, returned -33.4%, dragging overall performance down to -17.5%.

For Winckler, the pairing has worked well, generating market-like returns with lower volatility. However, Kingswood removed the Jupiter fund from almost all its core portfolios last July amid “excessive” valuations in the FTSE 250. Today, it prefers to pair the Allianz fund with Slater Growth, which held up a lot better (-4.7%) due to its margin of safety approach and overweight in cash.

Shore Financial Planning director Ben Yearsley paired Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha (11.2%) with Baillie Gifford Japan (LSE:BGFD)(-34.4%), delivering a collective return of -23.2%. While the former significantly outperformed both the Topix (-7.5%) and the UT Japan sector (-9.6%), the latter fell far short of the IT Japan sector (-20.3%).

“I always expect one to be doing well and one poorly, but didn’t expect the level of dross from Baillie Gifford,” he says.

He has stuck by the trust but recently switched into Fidelity Index Japan from the Man GLG fund. “It tends to perform in very big spurts then underperform over a longer period. The index still has a large value weight – obviously not as much as the Man fund – but is 15 times cheaper.”