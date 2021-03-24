Mix and match to profit from recovery for value funds and trusts

There have been several false predictions that the next surge of stock market returns will be powered by value stocks – companies that have come crashing down and are trading below their intrinsic value. Equally, there have been numerous erroneous forecasts that the momentum behind growth funds is turning to swash.

While the powerful wave of returns from growth stocks appears to have broken recently amid a sell-off in high-riding technology companies, it is far from given that the tide will finally turn for value investing.

A more prudent approach than attempting to surf a single investment style is to have exposure to both. We asked investment experts for the value/growth pairs they use to capture an upsurge in either and avoid a breaker or ripple effect from backing the wrong roller.

Murray International and Scottish Mortgage

Tyndall Investment Management suggests blending two global investment trusts – value-focused income proposition Murray International (LSE:MYI) and pro-growth Goliath Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), both constituents of interactive investor’s Super 60.

James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall, pointed to the recent ‘tremendous’ performance of Scottish Mortgage, despite a more testing period this year. Murray International has been comparatively ‘underwhelming’, although a near 5% yield has gone some way to compensate.

“Betting the family silver on a binary outcome of the growth versus value trade at this junction could result in a feast or famine,” says Sullivan.

“What we like about this pairing is that it covers a multitude of outcomes. The quality growth, technology trade – reflected in Scottish Mortgage owning Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tencent (SEHK:700) – is not going away, albeit some heat could justifiably come out of valuations in the short term.

“Meanwhile, inflationary pressure is likely to perpetuate a prolonged re-rating of some very unloved value stocks, which should play into the hands of Murray International nicely.”

It was announced at the end of last week that James Anderson will retire from fund management next year and step down from the trust on 30 April 2022. Tom Slater, joint manager of the trust since 2015, will become lead manger from April 2022. Lawrence Burns, who has co-managed the Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Strategy since 2017, will become deputy fund manager with immediate effect.