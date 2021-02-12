Have your say: the upcoming AGMs that could get bloody

Shareholders continue to make their voices heard after magazine publisher Future (LSE:FUTR) became the latest big name company to endure an uncomfortable ride at its annual general meeting (AGM) this week.

More than 35% of votes were against Future's remuneration policy, which included a bonus scheme with the potential to pay £95 million to its 2,300 staff after a period of three years.

Future said the value creation plan, which could see chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne pick up £40 million, is directly aligned to shareholder interests by incentivising and rewarding exceptional performance across the group.

The separate remuneration report containing a 21% increase in Byng-Thorne's salary to £575,000 saw a 27% vote against, despite it being her first increase after three years of strong sales growth. Future said it will continue to engage with shareholders in the wake of the poll.

Fellow FTSE 250 index stock Euromoney Institutional Investor (LSE:ERM) was also the subject of sizeable votes against its remuneration report and policy this week, with about 15% against on both.

Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) and Cineworld (LSE:CINE) have already received bloody noses from shareholders over pay packages in recent weeks, showing why AGMs matter.

But it's not just pay where shareholders can hold companies to account. Nowadays, the onus is on all shareholders to be aware of the social impact of their investments.

A vote due to be tabled at the Tesco (LSE:TSCO) AGM in the summer will call for the supermarket to set targets to increase the proportion of healthy products in its sales.

The first health-based shareholder resolution at a FTSE 100 company is being co-ordinated by responsible investment group ShareAction and is being co-filed by seven institutional investors managing more than £140 billion in assets, along with 101 retail investors.

They note that severely obese people are three times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with Covid-19, highlighting the role of Britain's grocers in shaping our diets.

Another blue-chip AGM with a heightened focus on socially responsible investing will be April's Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) meeting, after the oil giant set out plans for net-zero emissions by 2050.

In a first for the oil industry, Shell plans to put the company’s energy transition strategy to an advisory vote every three years and to hold a vote on the progress made each year.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant aims to build low-carbon businesses of significant scale by the early 2030s, but with upstream operations continuing to deliver vital energy supplies and the cash needed to accelerate the transition to these growth businesses.

The pay of 16,500 staff will be linked to the company's targets, which include lowering net carbon intensity by 6-8% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by 2050.

This week's calendar of AGMs and general meetings features a vote on a £134.4 million takeover and an opportunity to hear from star fund manager Nick Train.

Countrywide (15 February)

Shareholders are being asked to approve the sale of the estate agency chain after management agreed a sweetened £134.4 million deal with rival Connells in the final hours of 2020.

The takeover of the business behind brands including Bairstow Eves and Hamptons International will see shareholders receive 395p a share, compared with 145p prior to the company receiving an initial approach from Connells worth 250p a share on 9 November. The shares had been changing hands at more than 3,000p in 2018.

Countrywide (LSE:CWD), which has found itself saddled with too much debt, previously considered an equity raise underwritten by private equity firm Alchemy Partners. Acting chairman David Watson said the Connells proposal “fairly valued the opportunities and risks” of the business and has urged shareholders to support the deal.

It is being completed through a court-approved scheme of arrangement, which to be work needs more than 75% of the value of Countrywide shares to vote in favour. Shareholders should have received the voting paperwork at the start of February.

Revolution Bars (15 February)

Revolution Bars (LSE:RBG) staged its annual general meeting before Christmas, but having delayed its annual results in order to complete a restructuring not all matters were dealt with.

This has meant the company, chaired by Keith Edelman, is holding a special meeting at its Beaconsfield offices to approve the four remaining resolutions, including the directors' remuneration report and the re-appointment of PwC as auditor.

The meeting will focus on just the remaining formal votes without any business update or Q&As, although shareholders are invited to submit questions on specific resolutions.

The delay in publishing the accounts for the year to 27 June came as Revolution sought approval from creditors for a company voluntary arrangement under which six venues were permanently closed and rents reduced at eight other bars. The company now has an estate of 67 outlets under the Revolution and Revolución de Cuba brands.

Revolution shares slumped as low as 9p in November, although they've recovered to 27p since then. That's a far cry from the 203p seen in October 2017, when a majority of shareholders rejected a takeover approach worth more than £100 million from Stonegate Pub Company.