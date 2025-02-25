How my core/satellite fund ISA portfolio fared, and changes in 2025

A year ago, I proposed a core/satellite portfolio template. Split 70/30, the bulk of the portfolio was in funds that I hoped could deliver steady growth in a range of market conditions, while the remainder was in more adventurous strategies to add a little kick.

In total, I selected five core funds and six satellite funds. Overall, 10% was in bonds with 80% in equities, 5% in commodities and 5% in property. You can read about why I chose the funds I did here.

Just over a year on, the overall portfolio is up just over 17% - this came from a 15% gain in the core portfolio and a 21.9% gain in the satellite portfolio. My £100,000 pot grew to just over £117,000, according to data from FE Analytics.

Here’s how the different parts of the portfolio performed.

Source: FE Analytics, 14/2/24 to 21/2/25. This calculation assumed no dealing or platform fees, but real-world returns would have to account for these. Fund returns include fees paid to the fund group. Past performance is no guide to future performance.

For reference, the MSCI World index rose 22% in this period, the FTSE All-Share index rose 18.9%, and the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares rose 12.3%.

The best-performing funds were Fidelity China Special Situations (47.6% gain), Scottish Mortgage (42.5% gain) and Artemis Income (25.5% gain), while the worst performers were TR Property (1.9%), Jupiter Strategic Bond (2.4%), and Henderson Smaller Companies (6.9%).

Encouragingly, there were no negative returns, and my categorisations of core/satellite funds held up, with core funds being more “Steady Eddie” and satellite funds providing more punch.

My winners benefited from themes such as the continued rise of AI-linked shares, which boosted Scottish Mortgage, the recovery of Chinese shares after a difficult run, and the strong performance of the large-cap UK equities owned by Artemis Income.

Less positively, bonds languished as inflation began to rise again, and Fundsmith Equity suffered due to its lack of exposure to US tech firms.

Overall, I’m happy with the returns. The portfolio rose steadily over the 12 months, as shown in the chart below, and delivered a return well above the 3% inflation rate.