How our two income Model Portfolios fared in September 2020

Standout stat: City of London has increased dividends for 54 years and currently yields 5.7%.

Having registered a decent 2.6% return in August, our Active Income Portfolio fared less well in September, losing -0.9%. That takes the loss over the quarter to -0.3% and -11.8% over the past year.

Although of little comfort to followers of the portfolio, this performance betters that of the income benchmark and the low-cost index-tracking model. Over a year, for example, the benchmark is down -12.5%. Since inception in January 2019 the portfolio is up 1.6% but the benchmark is down -0.8%.

The chief detractor to performance in September was BMO Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT) trust, which lost -5.6%, taking some of the gloss off its 17.9% gain in August. However, this trust, which invests in a diversified portfolio of “bricks and mortar” UK property, has only a 4.7% current weighting in the portfolio.

The other holding that provides exposure to “alternative” strategies, Standard Life Private Equity (LSE:SLPE), distributes 3.5% of its net asset value in dividends each year, paid quarterly. Its shares were up 2.4% in September, making it the portfolio’s top performer. The trust’s shares trade on a -31% discount to its last recorded net asset value, compared with an average 20% discount for investment trusts in the private equity sector.

With UK equity income strategies continuing to prove largely disappointing in the dividend drought, the -4.1% loss from Man GLG Income had a larger negative effect on the portfolio, due to its higher weighting, currently 9.6%. The fund’s target weight in the portfolio is 10%, but its current run of poor performance – it is down -27.7% in the year to date – has dragged it down.

City of London (LSE:CTY), the portfolio’s other direct UK holding, has a higher exposure to larger companies than Man GLG Income, and fared a little better in September, down -2.2%. Its losses over the year to date are, unfortunately, similar, with the shares down -26%. The trust’s manager, Job Curtis, has reiterated the trust’s commitment to maintain the trust’s outstanding 54-year record of dividend increases through these difficult times. It currently yields 5.7%.

Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM), which is invested mainly in infrastructure assets across the emerging markets, also sports a decent, if slightly lower, yield of 4.3%. Like City of London, its annualised dividend growth over the past five years has been 4.4%. It has also reiterated its intention to at least maintain its current level of dividend payments in 2020. The shares are down -24.3% in the year to date.

Despite the economic shock of the pandemic and severely detrimental events such as the collapse in value of the Brazilian real (the trust has had a large exposure to Brazil), our sources have indicated that income in 2021 should be at a similar level to 2020, as many of the trust’s holdings have not cut their dividends, while several have increased them.

Murray International (LSE:MYI) investment trust and Fidelity Global Dividend, the portfolio’s largest holdings, were among the best performers in September, with the former losing just -0.1% and the latter up 0.3%.

Portfolio stalwart Bankers (LSE:BNKR) investment trust, up 3.7% over the year to date, lost a little ground in September, dropping by -1.4%. Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income, introduced to the portfolio in August, fared a little better, up 0.5%.

The portfolio’s fixed interest exposure via Jupiter Strategic Bond had another decent month. Its 0.4% gain added to the 4.4% return in the year to date.

Andrew Pitts is an independent consultant for interactive investor and was formerly editor of Money Observer magazine from 1998 until 2015.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The information we provide in respect of the ii Model Portfolios, ii Super60 or ACE30 is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment or portfolio. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore, you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Any changes to the ii Model Portfolio constituents and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares or units in investments which make up the ii Model Portfolios, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of the ii Model Portfolios are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in these portfolios or the underlying specified constituents of each portfolio for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of the ii Model Portfolio options.