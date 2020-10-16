How our two income Model Portfolios fared in September 2020

We examine the income funds and trusts best keeping their heads above water in the dividend drought.

September proved to be another disappointing month for investors focused on income. Our benchmark – made up of a variety of indices that prioritise income (mainly equity dividend-focused) – fell by 0.9% on the month, although this is only marginally worse than the 0% return recorded by the growth benchmark. That is not the case over the third quarter – income is down -0.3% versus a gain of 1.4% for growth. Over a longer time period, since the portfolios were introduced in January last year, the income-focused benchmark has lost just under 1%, while growth is up 13.1%. For income (rather than growth) investors, tracking indices via the funds represented in the low-cost income model has so far resulted in less disparity in performance compared with the active income model. Low-Cost Income gained 0.1% over the month, compared with a loss of 0.8% for Active Income. Since inception, the Active Income Portfolio holds a marginal advantage, returning 1.6%, compared with a -1.2% loss from the Low-Cost Income model. The historic yield on the active version is also usefully higher. Figures from Morningstar indicate a historic yield of 4% for active income, versus 3.3% for low-cost income. Find out more about our Model Portfolios and the benchmarks used to compare performance in our methodology

Check out our guide to our five Model Portfolios

How our growth Model Portfolios fared in September 2020