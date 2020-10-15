How our growth Model Portfolios fared in September 2020

Standout stat: one month short of its 10th anniversary, Fundsmith Equity has generated an outstanding return of 427%.

Like its much smaller sustainable stablemate, Fundsmith Equity has also suffered something of a disappointing year – certainly in the context of investors who have become accustomed to regular, table-topping performance numbers. In the past month, the fund has returned 0.4% and its year-to-date return of 13.6% puts it in the second quartile of Morningstar’s 2,183-strong cohort of fund share classes that pursue growth from global large-capitalisation companies.

When comparing the fund’s performance against those closer to home, however, the picture is quite different: the average fund in the Investment Association’s Global sector has returned just 5.2% year to date. Meanwhile, over longer time frames, there are few, if any, funds that can hold a candle to Fundsmith Equity.

One month short of its 10th anniversary, the fund has generated an outstanding return of 427%, compared with 192.1% from its benchmark, the MSCI World index.

The fund’s assets have swollen to £21.7 billion, which has led some fund-pickers to question whether it can be nimble enough to capitalise on opportunities that present themselves in these volatile markets, or that it has simply become too big.

However, because Fundsmith Equity is not a “trading” fund (manager Terry Smith’s ideal holding period for a stock is forever) – and the average market capitalisation of the 29 companies in the portfolio is £142.2 billion, the fund’s large size is not a major concern due to the fund’s buy and hold preference.

It continues to be the portfolio’s second-largest holding, representing 14.4% of the total, as it did last month. The largest continues to be Scottish Mortgage investment trust (LSE:SMT), which sported a market capitalisation of £13.5 billion on 30 September, and had increased its weighting in the portfolio to 20.7% (up from 20.2% at end-August). That followed another fine month for the trust, which invests in progressive growth companies, in which its share price increased by a further 3.1%.

At the time of writing (13 October), the trust’s performance and size has taken another lurch upwards, taking its market capitalisation to £14.4 billion (up around £900 million in eight trading days) and an even higher weighting in the portfolio. In the quarterly review that is shortly taking place, followers of this model portfolio should be alert to the fact that Scottish Mortgage is likely to be reweighted to closer to its initial target weight of 15%.

The other global equities constituents performed less well: F&C investment trust (LSE:FCIT) fell by 2.4% over the month, while Fidelity Global Dividend eked out a small gain of 0.3%.

Elsewhere in the portfolio, JPMorgan Emerging Markets trust (LSE:JMG), Jupiter Strategic Bond, CFP SDL UK Buffettology and Liontrust Special Situations did not stray far from our target weightings.

The “alternatives” holdings representing a target 10% weighting in the portfolio – investment trusts Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) and Standard Life Private Equity (LSE:SLPE) – both marginally outperformed.

Overall, the portfolio returned 0.5% on the month, increasing its gain to 31.4% since inception in January 2019, compared with 13.1% for the growth benchmark.

