How our growth Model Portfolios fared in September 2020

Our Ethical Growth Portfolio’s table-topping September caps a stunning first year.

September was a tumultuous month politically, with Donald Trump contracting Covid-19 and widely considered to have lost the late September debate with rival presidential candidate Joe Biden. Across Europe, coronavirus was resurgent and in Britain, Brexit uncertainty remained and local Covid-19 lockdown restrictions started to spread. There seemed plenty to keep investors on the back foot, but instead it was a flat month. UK stocks ended the month down 1.7%, while the MSCI World index had barely budged in sterling terms, recording no change at all. That was the same situation for the growth benchmark we measure returns against for interactive investor’s three growth-focused model portfolios, made up of 80% in UK and global equity indices, 10% in bonds and 10% in alternative asset classes. Although the Low-Cost Growth Portfolio of index-tracking funds made a small loss of 0.5% on the month, the equivalent Active Growth Model Portfolio made a gain of 0.5%. Looking at the quarterly return, the 6.9% gain for Active Growth comfortably outstrips the 2% return from Low-Cost Growth. And since inception in January 2019, Active Growth has returned 31.4%, compared with 13.3% for Low-Cost Growth. The star of the show, however, is Ethical Growth, which celebrates its first anniversary. It outperforms all the other models, returning 2.4% on the month, 9.4% over the quarter and 13.5% over the year to 30 September. Find out more about our Model Portfolios and the benchmarks used to compare performance in our methodology

Examine our guide to our five Model Portfolios

How our two income Model Portfolios fared in September 2020