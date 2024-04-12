ii ACE 40 performance review: Q1 2024

Over Q1 2024 the funds on the ACE 40 list were influenced by the strength of the US market and particularly growth stocks, and weakness in the alternative energy space.

Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth topped the outperformers’ list with a gain of 11.9%. The fund benefited from the strength of the US equity market and from its large-cap growth style bias which was in vogue and contributed to its slight outperformance of the mainstream S&P 500 Index.

The second US fund on the outperformers’ list was the iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SUUS) (+7%). This passive fund invests in a sub-set of equities within the MSCI USA Index that demonstrate higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings than other sector peers, as well as excluding companies involved in controversial businesses such as weapons, thermal coal, tobacco and oil sands. However, the return was slightly behind the S&P 500 index due to less strong performance from IT and consumer discretionary holdings.

In addition to the US names there were three global products in the top five outperformers’ list. These funds benefited from a large allocation to the US equity market.

The UBS (Lux) FS MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF produced a return of 9.8%. The fund tracks the MSCI World SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped TR Index, and this gives it a slight growth bias versus mainstream indices. This was beneficial over the quarter but was still not sufficient to result in outperformance versus the mainstream MSCI World Index, primarily due to weaker returns from the consumer discretionary sector where there was a lack of exposure to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a larger weighting to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The remaining global equity funds CT Responsible Global Equity and Wellington Global Stewards GBP produced returns of 9.1% and 8.9%, respectively. Versus global large-cap growth peers, the CT Responsible Global Equity fund was in line with the average return, but the Wellington fund with its more balanced style approach outperformed its global large-cap blend peers.

Wellington Global Stewards is managed by Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, who have been in place since inception in 2019. The managers aim to hold stocks that combine a high relative return on capital with good stewardship, which they believe can lower capital costs over time. Starting with an investment universe of 750 highly liquid global stocks, they use quantitative screens to narrow this down to 150 promising candidates which they research intensively with the help of Wellington's global industry analysts and ESG team. The size of the analytical resource supporting the managers and the experience levels within it are a key positive for this fund, while there is an equally impressive level of resource available on the sustainability side. The managers both have long tenures at the firm and are well placed to continue to take advantage of these resources.

The weakest performers on the list were again those funds with an alternative energy focus. The VT Gravis Clean Energy Income fund has the weakest return over the quarter at -13%. This fund looks to provide an income in region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed ended investment companies and yield companies that are involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy. This is expected to result in a more stable return profile than that obtained through investing in the S&P Global Clean Energy Index benchmark, but over the quarter the fund underperformed. The main detractors at the stock level were relatively strong performing index names that were not held, such as China Yangtze Power Co Ltd GDR (LSE:CYPC), NHPC and Orsted. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the benchmark index, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP (LSE:INRG), also posted a negative 9.6% return.

A further fund in the alternative energy space Polar Capital Smart Energy I Acc CHF (-1.4%) also appears on the underperformers’ list, but the returns here were much less severe reflecting a more diversified approach. The fund is managed by Thiemo Lang who moved from Robeco to Polar Capital in 2021 and was accompanied by three colleagues. Lang has more than two decades of relevant experience and is one of the most seasoned managers in the alternative energy category. The investment process focuses on bottom-up selection of quality-growth companies that trade at reasonable valuations and provide solutions that enable the decarbonisation and electrification of the global energy sector. A large overweight versus the category and the S&P Global Clean Energy Index in the technology sector is notable, with this being at the expense of utilities which represent over 40% of the index but only 7% of this fund. The fund is also heavily overweight North America versus the index, which was beneficial over the quarter.

The final two funds on the underperformers’ list are managed by Stewart Investors, but they showed very different returns.

Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC) produced a positive net asset value (NAV) return of 2.3% but a significant shift in the discount resulted in negative share price performance of -8.8%. The positive NAV return was behind mainstream benchmark indices which may have impacted investor sentiment and caused the share price fall over the quarter.

Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability showed a -1.8% return over the quarter which was behind the mainstream MSCI EM Index return of 3.3%. Asian and emerging markets were clearly impacted by negative performance from Chinese equities, and the fund saw further weakness versus the index as a result of stock selection within IT and the overweight to, and stock selection within, consumer staples. The investment approach focuses on sustainable growth stocks with higher-quality elements, particularly regarding management teams, and this can result in the fund being out of line with market movements in the short term. The process has, however, proved its worth over the longer term.

Top five ACE 40 funds in Q1 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2024.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q1 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2024.

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2024.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2024.

