ii ACE 40 performance review: Q3 2024

Most funds on the ACE 40 showed positive returns over Q3 2024.

The best-performing fund was iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SUES)with a positive return of 6.2%. The ETF outperformed the mainstream MSCI EM index over the quarter, with attribution showing particular strength from the stocks held within the IT sector.

A strong positive return of 5.69% was also seen from EdenTree Responsible & Sust European Equity. The fund is managed by the experienced Chris Hiorns, who has been at the helm since 2007. His approach is clearly value and contrarian. Ethical and liquidity screens are followed by valuation screens, with the aim of highlighting stocks that are currently out of favour, are more cyclical by nature, or are undergoing what are deemed to be temporary difficulties. Positive environmental, social, and governance screening is also employed. The fund outperformed peers and its mainstream benchmark over the quarter, with the value bias providing a tailwind.

The next two funds on the list, Liontrust UK Ethical and UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI (LSE:UKSR), produced returns of 5.16% and 4.86% respectively. They both benefited from a lack of energy sector exposure and a bias down the market-cap scale.

Schroder Global Sust Value Equity is the final entry on the top five performers list, producing a return of 4.63%. The fund is an unusual product offering both sustainable characteristics and a clear value bias relative to mainstream benchmarks. There is a focus on companies deemed to be industry leaders or best in class versus peers in terms of sustainability, while the underlying stock selection methodology follows the established team process that seeks to identify contrarian, recovery ideas with strong financials. The value style and the bias down the market-cap scale were both positives over the quarter.

The underperformers list includes five funds which produced negative returns, although in the case of Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC) this was due to a widening of the discount rather than NAV performance, with the latter showing growth of 1.51%, only slightly behind the peer group average.

The largest negative returns were seen from Brown Advisory US Sustainble Growthand CT Responsible Global Equity with -3.58% and -2.03% respectively. Both funds have growth biases and were impacted by the underperformance of that style over the quarter. In the case of the former, the fund slightly underperformed against its Russell 1000 Growth index benchmark with some stock selection weakness in consumer discretionary and healthcare. For the CT fund, underperformance against the mainstream MSCI World Index reflects the growth style bias of the approach, but stock selection also detracted.

Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability showed a -0.99% return over the quarter which was behind the mainstream MSCI EM Index. The investment approach employed here focuses on sustainable growth stocks with higher-quality elements, particularly regarding management teams. A notable bias over recent years has been the underweight to China and this, plus stock selection in that country, is responsible for the majority of the weakness seen over the quarter.

Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income is the final fund on the underperformers list with a -0.46% return. The fund primarily invests in stocks able to provide sustainable growth and resilient dividends. It focuses on dividend growth stocks and therefore has less exposure to higher-yielding stocks in industries which are cyclical or lack structural drivers. This results in a portfolio that can at times show a yield only slightly higher than the mainstream MSCI All Country World (ACWI) benchmark and a slight growth bias. This is persistent and more obvious versus global equity income peers. Over the quarter, attribution versus MSCI ACWI shows some weakness in stock selection within industrials and consumer staples.

Top five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2024

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.

Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q3 2024

Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q3 2024

Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)

Removal of the Trojan Ethical Income Fund and the Royal London Ethical Bond Fund from the ACE40.

Inclusion of the Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth Fund to the ACE40.

ACE 40 videos in Q3

Royal London Sustainable Leaders