ii Investment Outlook: Full-Year 2019

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Shares

Despite the significant political risks and fears of global economic slowdown, 2019 was great for equities. That was the case especially in the developed markets, which returned on average 23% (mostly driven by the US and Europe), while their emerging market peers delivered about 14%.

The US-Sino trade tensions were under the spotlight and drove volatility throughout the entire year, with plenty of speculation about reaching a deal. Growth stocks continued to outperform value, though valuations in some areas look high relative to historical data.

In the UK, the outcome of the general election on 12th December gave investors some relief as the risk of nationalisation of UK utilities was removed, but the biggest challenge of “getting Brexit done” still weighs on the British economy.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Russia* 8.60 45.08 13.83 24.60 FTSE 250 10.43 28.88 9.61 9.32 S&P 500 1.46 26.41 12.63 15.40 World 0.98 22.74 9.99 12.34 Brazil* 6.24 21.43 13.31 12.34 Europe Ex UK* 0.89 19.99 7.80 9.33 FTSE All Share 4.16 19.17 6.85 7.54 FTSE Small Cap 9.69 18.82 8.30 9.65 China* 6.71 18.69 12.91 11.05 FTSE 100 2.68 17.32 6.23 7.09 TOPIX Japan 0.45 14.64 6.69 12.11 Asia Pacific Ex Japan* 2.82 14.56 9.43 9.86 Emerging Markets* 4.03 13.85 9.01 9.11 India* -2.03 3.42 8.87 8.55

Sectors

Information Technology continued to be the best-performing sector in 2019, returning around 42%, largely driven by FAANG stocks. Valuations in this sector reached historic levels which put many investors in the “cautious camp”. In terms of sector dynamics, there was no strong pattern of defensive stocks outperforming the more economically sensitive ones. This might come as a bit of a surprise considering that the economic cycle is maturing.

Although there were plenty of high-risk events such as the attack on Saudi Aramco’s pipeline infrastructure and fears of oil supply shortage, Energy remained the only sector that delivered single-digit returns last year, with valuations close to a three-year low.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Information Technology 6.02 41.85 22.83 22.25 Industrials -0.13 22.83 8.44 12.21 Communication Services 0.37 22.47 4.20 9.11 Consumer Discretionary -0.63 21.68 11.33 13.63 Financials 1.17 20.67 6.06 10.35 Materials 1.07 18.58 7.21 10.04 Health Care 5.76 18.48 12.18 12.09 Real Estate -5.89 18.21 7.18 9.87 Consumer Staples -4.58 18.05 6.42 10.45 Utilities -5.07 17.79 9.82 10.59 Energy -2.33 7.15 -2.80 2.52

Bonds

Within the Fixed Income space, Corporate Bonds delivered 7.1% in 2019 against just under 2% for Sovereigns. The yield curve inversion, which theoretically raises concerns for recession, happened in March, but failed to scare the markets.

Amid escalating trade tensions and the introduction of tariffs, central banks were left with no choice but to continue easing their monetary policies and supply the markets with liquidity. Consequently, income investors were forced to consider riskier asset classes.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Sterling Corporate -0.69 9.47 3.98 4.60 Global High Yield -3.81 9.34 4.15 9.41 Global Corporate -5.35 7.14 3.11 6.78 UK Gilts -3.89 6.90 3.07 3.92 UK Inflation Linked -8.92 6.33 2.77 6.12 Global Inflation Linked -6.98 3.87 1.64 5.52 Global Aggregate -6.53 2.71 1.88 5.70 Global Government -7.32 1.87 1.76 5.53 EURO Corporate -4.71 0.34 2.16 4.06

Commodities and Alternative investments

It would not be a surprise to say that alternatives were expected to do well in 2019. Considering the economy is late cycle, investors were looking for alternative and real assets to diversify away their systematic risk exposure.

Real Estate in the UK did extremely well, returning more than 30% for the year. Global infrastructure, which historically also worked as a hedge against inflation, was another area that investor favoured last year with returns of over 22%.

The most popular safe haven asset – gold - delivered over 14% total return on the back of increased political and market worries. Despite the overall healthy markets, hedge funds continued to disappoint throughout 2019, returning just over 2% which, in most cases, barely covers their management fees.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years UK REITs 12.49 30.64 8.58 5.60 Global Infrastructure -2.22 22.09 8.80 10.10 Brent Crude Oil 1.01 17.94 2.71 6.26 Gold -4.76 14.24 7.02 8.37 Global Natural Resources 1.90 12.67 5.44 8.26 Commodity -0.24 7.44 -1.81 0.08 Hedge Funds -3.94 3.15 2.26 7.10 Cash 0.18 0.74 0.54 0.51 CBOE Market Volatility (VIX) -28.57 -52.84 -6.08 -5.23

ii Super 60 fund selections

Since launch at the start of 2019, interactive investor's Super 60 list of funds continues to perform in line with expectation in absolute and relative terms. Performance over the longer term is very strong. All active funds delivered positive returns over 5 years and 98% of active funds delivered a positive return over 1 and 3 years.

The majority of the rated trust discounts have remained consistent or improved over the last 12 months. None of the trusts are at a current significantly geared level (+30%) that would cause concern.

The majority of the Index funds have kept tight tracking errors over the long term and are below their peer group averages over the year.

Top five ii Super 60 funds in 2019

Bottom five ii Super 60 funds in 2019

Most-traded funds on the ii platform in 2019

Changes to the ii Super 60 list (under review/developments)

One year since the launch of Super 60, there have been no changes to the line up to date, but LF Lindsell Train UK Equity was put under formal review on 29 November 2019. This review has now been concluded, it has been removed from being under formal review, and it will remain on our Super 60 list

The ii Super 60 Annual Review

We have now completed the Super 60 Annual Review and are pleased to confirm there are no changes. Several potential new entries were carefully considered, but all were added to our reserve list after lengthy and challenging discussion among our panel of selectors.

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, says: “Our funds research team and selection committee completed a full review of the funds universe, in which we analysed each sector for the best options. We scrutinised all existing and prospective choices and made a final decision after everyone had the opportunity to analyse and discuss all possible options.”

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, says: “We will continue to monitor the market and meet with fund managers regularly throughout 2020 to ensure our list continues to offer the best options for our investors.”

