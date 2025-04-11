ii Super 60 performance review: Q1 2025

Performance of the funds in the Super 60 ranged between +18.83% and -18.43% over the quarter, with strength in European equities, Chinese equities and gold being countered by weakness in US and Indian equities.

The top five performers list for the quarter was topped by the Fidelity China Special Situations Ord (LSE:FCSS), which outpaced another top performer, HSBC MSCI China ETF GBP (LSE:HMCH) (+12.3%), that tracks the mainstream index in China. The Fidelity investment trust showed a share price return of 18.83%, which reflected a significant boost from the discount narrowing (NAV return 10.8%).

The trust invests in undervalued companies that have good longer-term industry dynamics and competitive advantages. Versus the MSCI China Index, there is a clear bias to mid- and small-cap companies where the manager believes opportunities exist due to a lack of coverage. Over the quarter, the small-cap bias was a clear headwind relative to the mainstream index, but improving sentiment mitigated this in share price terms.

In sterling terms, the iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)showed a strong positive return of almost 16% for the quarter, making it the second-best performer on the list. It aims to provide investors with exposure to the gold spot price through investment in responsibly sourced gold bars that meet the London Bullion Market Association’s rules. Gold was up strongly due to its defensive characteristics, and potential inflation protection.

The final two funds on the top five outperformers’ list both offer exposure to Continental European equities. Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex UK Equity Index ETF Dis GBP (LSE:VERX) tracks the index of that name and produced a return of 7.9%, as European equity markets performed well after a period of weakness versus global and US counterparts.

BlackRock Continental European Income marginally outperformed this index with a return of just over 7.9%. The fund aims to deliver at least 115% of the FTSE All World Developed Europe ex UK Index’s yield while keeping ex-ante beta below 1. The managers assemble a relatively concentrated 40- to 50-stock portfolio, balancing quality dividend-payers that can grow their dividends with undervalued high-yield opportunities. This bias to value helped the fund over the quarter, with sectors such as financials and utilities performing well.

At the other end of the list were three funds with exposure to US equities. Within the US, small-caps and growth areas such as IT and consumer discretionary were the weakest. Reflecting this, Artemis US Smaller Companies led the list of underperformers with a negative return of 18.4%. The fund generally has a growth-style bias overall, but the team will consider value names where they see compelling upside potential. This and the bias down the market-cap scale contributed to the fund’s returns, but there was also weakness in stock selection across areas such as consumer discretionary, financials and industrials. Despite the recent weakness, fund performance remains above peers over the last three years.

The other two US equity funds are Jupiter Merian North American Equity and theSPDR S&P 500 ETF GBP (LSE:SPX5). Both funds performed similarly, with losses of 9.3% and 9.1% respectively. The Jupiter fund invests across the market-cap scale using a quant approach that draws on five broad factors, including a market-dynamics component that considers momentum trends, short-term signals and dynamic valuation, which enables the model to shift between value and quality. Despite the market-cap headwind the fund largely kept up with the market over the quarter, with positives including the underweight to IT and stock selection in communication services.

Goldman Sachs India Equity also saw a significant loss over the quarter, falling 12.2%. The team running this fund follows a time-tested investment approach that has been in place since its inception. The robust bottom-up research process supplemented by the team’s expertise helps them identify mispriced opportunities, especially among small- and mid-cap names, which account for roughly 40%-50% of the portfolio. These positions have yielded meaningful alpha over the years, but account for most of the weakness seen over the quarter versus the mainstream MSCI India 10/40 Index.

The final fund on the list is iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index, which posted a loss of 7.1%. The fund tracks the performance of the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index which has a greater than 16% allocation to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) which showed a significant loss over the quarter. In addition, broader weakness in Taiwan (the largest country allocation) and Australia and South Korea impacted returns.

Top five Super 60 funds in Q1 2025

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q1 2025

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q1 2025

Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q1 2025

Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)

Super 60 videos in Q1

Vanguard LifeStrategy

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80%, 60% Equity and 20% Equity are on ii’s Super 60 list.

Diverse Income Trust

Lindsell Train UK Equity

Artemis US Smaller Companies