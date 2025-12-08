interactive investor launches new price plans
Flat-fee investing just got simpler and better value.
8th December 2025 12:03
by Camilla Esmund from interactive investor
- Three new simple, great value plans: Core, Plus, and Premium
- All plans include access to a Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP) and Trading Account – making them great value for investors consolidating their investments
- Foreign exchange (FX) fees have also been reduced significantly
- New pricing comes into effect from 1st February 2026
interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform,today announces its new pricing, which comes into effect from 1st February 2026.
With this new pricing, interactive investor continues to lead the way when it comes to flat-fee investing, helping investors keep the money they make and giving them a great value platform for all their investment accounts and needs.
As wealth accumulates, flat-fee pricing typically works out better value than percentage fees, leaving more money invested to grow. This means that over the long term, investors can be better off by staggering amounts, allowing them to reach their goals or retire earlier than they dreamed possible.
The new pricing comprises three simple plans (Core, Plus, Premium), each giving investors all-in-one access to ii’s range of award-winning investment accounts: a Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension, and Trading Account. The plans include access to ii’s Managed ISA, as well as its Managed Portfolios within its Personal Pension (SIPP) – with no additional account fees.
Foreign exchange (FX) fees have also been reduced significantly.
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive, interactive investor, explains: “Our new pricing solidifies what we set out to be at ii: the obvious home for UK investors, and the best place to build wealth for themselves and their families.
“Pricing in the investment platform industry has always been a minefield. Over the years, we’ve challenged percentage-based pricing that quietly drains returns and is a barrier to building wealth. We believe that choosing a platform to invest for the future should be simple and ultimately rewarding.
“Since the introduction of our flat fee, we’ve helped investors to save thousands of pounds over the long term – and now we’ve simplified our pricing even further. Three price plans, access to all our accounts, and one clear home for investors’ and their family’s wealth.
“We’re providing a straightforward, great value place for people to consolidate their investments – so you can have everything under one, trusted roof. And with updated pricing across the board, including significantly lower FX rates, the benefits of using interactive investor have never been clearer.”
Commenting on the new pricing, Holly Mackay, Founder and CEO, Boring Money, adds: “This revised pricing structure with a single flat platform fee to cover both ISAs and pensions makes it easier for consumers to understand and compare. The biggest winners are those with between £50,000 - £100,000 to invest as well as those investing for various family members and children. As some low-cost ISA providers throw down a price gauntlet, the incumbents need to respond with something competitive for their typical customers. I think this is a positive move for those who want a range of tax wrappers and investments, in a one-stop shop platform.”
Pricing plans summary
- Core: £5.99 per month – up to £100,000 invested (previously £50,000), FX fees reduced to a flat rate of 0.75% (was variable starting from 1.50%)
- Plus: £14.99 per month – no investment limit, fee-free accounts for up to 5 family members (previously 2), unlimited free Junior ISAs, cheaper fund (£1.49 vs £3.99) and international trades (ex. UK/US £7.99 vs £9.99), FX fees reduced (0.75% up to £50,000 and 0.25% for amounts over £50,000), one free monthly trade (worth £3.99)
- Premium: £39.99 per month – no investment limit, fee-free accounts for unlimited number of family members, unlimited free Junior ISAs, 0.25% flat FX fees, free funds trades, £2.99 UK and US trades, £5.99 international trades, 2 free monthly trades and access to ii360, ii’s advanced investing platform to be launched in 2026
Full pricing plan details available in appendix, or on our website here.
Why the change in price plans?
As the UK’s original flat-fee investment platform, fair and transparent pricing has always been ii’s top priority. Our new, simpler pricing reduces our FX charges significantly and makes consolidating investments even easier and better value for investors and their families.
With the addition of free investing for family members in our Plus and Premium plans, ii is taking the lead in helping the next generation of investors get a head start on a trusted, award-winning platform.
With ii, investors know they are getting a one-stop shop for all their investment accounts and needs at great value, with outstanding choice and service – all for one simple flat fee.
Pricing change impacts on ii customers
With our new Core and Plus pricing plans, any ii customer with a personal pension (SIPP) and an ISA/Trading Account will be paying less than with our previous pricing.
Customers who have just a personal pension (SIPP) or ISA/Trading account will be paying more – offset by lower FX and trading fees.
Current Pricing
Monthly Plan Charge
New Pricing
Monthly plan charge (as of 1 February 2026)
Difference per month with new pricing
ISA/GIA <£50k
£4.99
£5.99
+ £1
ISA/GIA >£100k
£11.99
£14.99
+ £3
SIPP <£50k
£5.99
£5.99
/
ISA/GIA between £50k and £100k
£11.99
£5.99
- £6
SIPP between £50k and £100k
£12.99
£5.99
- £7
SIPP and ISA/GIA <£75k
£9.99
£5.99
- £4
SIPP and ISA/GIA between £75k and £100k
£21.99
£5.99
- £16
SIPP and ISA/GIA >£100k
£21.99
£14.99
- £7
Appendix: Our new price plans – the detail
