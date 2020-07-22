Investment trust tips: adventurous and conservative choices annual review

Money Observer’s annual conservative and adventurous investment trust tips have proved their worth year after year, handsomely beating the FTSE All-Share index. Fiona Hamilton signs off with her final update for the years ahead.

Following a nightmare quarter for markets and our investment trust tips, the three months to end June saw a welcome rebound. As a result, our adventurous portfolio is now up 106.4% since launch in August 2014, while our conservative portfolio has gained 73.5%.

This leaves the adventurous portfolio comfortably ahead of the 90.8% gain in the FTSE All World index over that period. The conservative portfolio has been less well-suited to a period in which growth stocks have been all the rage, smaller companies have shown at their best, and gearing has generally paid off, but it has still handsomely outperformed the 19.3% gain from the FTSE All-Share index.

Caution abounds

With the pandemic raging on in many parts of the world, and other worries – from Brexit to an aggressive China – piling up, cautious investors may prefer our conservative choices, several of which prioritise preservation of capital.

However, those who are saving for the long term, and who are prepared to ride out setbacks, could be better served by the adventurous portfolio.

As a reminder of how smaller company trusts can be particularly sensitive to market moods, the three overseas smaller company specialists in our adventurous portfolio were the star performers over the last quarter, with gains of between 38.3% and 50.9% for Montanaro European Smaller Companies, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and JPMorgan US Smaller Companies. The growth-oriented Monks IT achieved a 37% uplift. JPMorgan Japanese was the top performer in the conservative portfolio and now has the best five-year returns on that roster, ahead of JPMorgan American and UK smaller company specialist BlackRock Throgmorton.

All bar two of last year’s adventurous picks generated top-quartile returns in their sectors over one year. The surprising exceptions were Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and Allianz Technology, but they are top-quartile performers over three years. All the conservative choices were first or second quartile in their sectors over one year, bar Asia Dragon which was also third quartile over three years and which we have dropped.

Strong rebound sees portfolios eke out gains over the year

Return (with income

reinvested) after: 3 mths

(%) 6 mths

(%) 1 year

(%) 3 yrs

(%) 5 yrs

(%) Conservative choices % % % % % Asia Dragon * 16.0 -3.4 -1.3 16.7 56.1 Bankers 23.1 0.3 8.3 35.3 75.4 BlackRock Throgmorton 24.7 -17.4 0.4 39.0 89.2 Capital Gearing 8.9 1.4 5.3 15.8 40.9 Fidelity European Values * 22.6 1.2 6.7 28.8 67.6 JPMorgan American 29.2 0.0 6.5 32.0 90.7 JPMorgan Emerging Markets 28.4 -6.3 0.8 30.9 82.2 JPMorgan Japanese 43.3 17.4 24.3 48.7 100.7 Standard Life Private Equity * 20.1 -15.5 -11.9 -3.6 58.0 Troy Income & Growth 12.8 -12.8 -5.4 1.1 25.0 IT conservative portfolio 22.3 -4.8 1.3 19.8 51.6 Adventurous choices Allianz Technology 39.7 37.5 37.0 129.9 272.1 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon 41.1 7.6 5.8 38.2 156.4 Dunedin Income Growth 15.5 -10.9 -2.5 12.3 32.3 JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income 23.2 3.9 11.5 38.6 100.3 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies * 38.3 -14.1 -4.0 10.8 74.8 Monks 37.1 9.8 15.3 54.1 154.3 Montanaro European Smaller Companies 50.9 6.7 12.4 51.9 142.8 Princess Private Equity * 6.1 -7.7 6.0 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies 15.0 -22.6 -0.1 17.3 74.6 Templeton Emerging Markets 25.5 -6.7 1.3 23.5 66.5 IT adventurous portfolio 28.8 -4.1 5.1 26.8 81.0 Benchmark indices FTSE All Share index 12.6 -17.9 -13.0 -4.6 15.2 FTSE All World index 19.6 0.4 5.2 25.3 73.7

Notes: * Holding replaced in this review, see text for details. Not all constituents were members of the portfolios over the time periods stated. Data source: FE Analytics as at 1 July 2020.

* All tips to be rebalanced to equal weight in the portfolios. Progress can be followed on ii.co.uk

Conservative choices for cautious investors

GlobalBankers Investment Trust (BNKR) is a large, low-cost, globally diversified trust aiming for growth of both capital and income and has a good short- and long-term record on both fronts. Its dividend has increased every year since 1966, and the board is targeting a 3% increase this year, funded partly from revenue reserves. It remains our Global choice. Manager Alex Crooke oversees asset allocation between six in-house regional specialists. In the first half of the current financial year all but the Asia Pacific (ex Japan and China) team outperformed their benchmarks, with the US and European managers performing particularly well.

The portfolio comprises around 176 large and mid-sized companies, selected for their history of generating strong free cash flow. BNKR’s widely diversified portfolio, combined with modest use of gearing, means volatility is generally low.

UK Equity Income

Under Hugo Ure and Francis Brooke, Troy Income and Growth (TIGT) has achieved consistently top-quartile returns, combined with exceptionally low volatility. They hold a concentrated portfolio of ‘quality’ companies with globally diversified revenues and only consider gearing the trust if companies they know and like have fallen to compelling valuations.

They have been rebalancing the portfolio away from higher-yielding stocks to those with better total return prospects, particularly those “embracing the digital shift” such as IntegraFin, and US-listed Metronic and Paychex. This has impacted revenues and the managers expect dividends in general to remain suppressed for some time.

The trust’s board has therefore warned of a probable cut in TIGT’s own dividend to a level “from which growth can resume” following its September year-end. TIGT’s zero discount policy keeps its share price close to net asset value (NAV).

UK Smaller CompaniesBlackRock Throgmorton Trust(THRG) must continue to perform exceptionally well to justify its premium rating. Having plunged steeply in March, it has achieved the best total returns in its sector over the last quarter. We are sticking with it, not least because manager Dan Whitestone’s ability to invest up to 30% of assets in short or long contracts for difference enables him to capitalise on falling as well as rising share prices.

Whitestone favours fast-growing companies that are “truly differentiated and disruptive and taking full advantage of the structural changes reshaping industries”. He says such companies can offer “years of dramatic compound growth, regardless of the wider political or economic environment”.

He has recently been increasing THRG’s exposure to disruptive software companies, but has continued to limit all holdings to 3% so as to avoid stock-specific risk.

EuropeHenderson EuroTrust (HNE) has performed impressively since Jamie Ross’s February 2019 promotion from assistant to lead manager, yet trades on a double-digit discount. It is our new conservative European choice.

Ross attributes his success to a mix of inherited and newer holdings, with the latter including Cellnex, RWE, Delivery Hero and AMS. “My strategy has always been to invest in high-quality, high-return and resilient companies, or companies that I think can one day meet these criteria,” he says.

Ross expects this mix to work well in uncertain environments, but warns it could lag when there is a sharp improvement in macroeconomic sentiment.

North America

Few actively managed US funds outperform the S&P 500 index, but a strong last quarter means JPMorgan American (JAM) has come encouragingly close since Jonathan Simon and Tim Parton took charge a year ago. They are JPM’s most experienced US growth and value equity managers, and the portfolio is now focused on their 40 best large-cap ideas, plus a smattering of small companies.

Although JPM’s large team of US equity analysts have been expecting US corporate earnings to recover to end 2019 levels over the next year, they warn that the outlook is fraught with risks.

JAM’s managers have therefore been buying the best-quality companies even if their valuations look demanding, and gearing has been trimmed. Favoured stocks include Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla and United Health Group on the growth front, and Bank of America and Ball Corporation on the value front.

Emerging Markets

Austin Forey has steered JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) through plenty of storms over the last 26 years, and has navigated this year’s volatile markets with his usual calm. He has made few adjustments to his portfolio of around 70 high-quality businesses, chosen for their enduring competitive advantages and strong finances, and suggests that such companies can often expand most rapidly in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

Forey agrees with World Bank predictions that emerging markets’ ability to outgrow developed markets has been threatened by the pandemic, but suggests this is reflected in valuations. JMG is ungeared, relatively low-cost, and an ideal core holding for the sector.

JapanJPMorgan Japanese (JFJ) has the best five-year NAV total returns and the lowest costs in its sector, yet trades on a near double digit discount. It remains our conservative pick. Manager Nicholas Weindling is Tokyo-based, speaks Japanese, and is supported by a large locally based team, which is a big advantage given the minimal local research coverage of over half the constituents of JFJ’s benchmark.

Weindling favours companies with strong structural growth potential and balance sheets, and is prepared to pay up for them. Current key themes include the growth of e-commerce and of cashless payments, both of which are at unusually low levels in Japan.

He believes Japanese non-financial companies are well placed to weather any further turbulence as more than half have net cash positions.

Asia ex-JapanSchroder Asian Total Return (ATR) and Schroder AsiaPacific have a lot in common. Their managers are advised by the same team of locally based analysts, they have eight out of 10 top holdings in common, similar 50% or so weightings in China including Hong Kong, and similarly above-average one-year NAV total returns.

AsiaPacific is on a much wider discount and its share price may perform better in the short term. However, ATR is our new conservative pick because this emphasis, combined with strong stock-picking, has produced superior NAV returns over the last five years and should give it greater resilience in uncertain markets.

Managers Robin Parbrook and King Fuei Lee focus mainly on bottom-up stock selection, but then take account of quantitative tactical models to decide whether the portfolio needs downside protection using derivatives such as options and short market futures. They say: “Our primary goal for investors is to make money while avoiding large losses, not relative performance.”

Private EquityPantheon International Participations (PIN) is a widely diversified fund of private equity funds with a third of its assets in co-investments. It returns to our conservative roster because we like its geographical and sectoral allocations, while the recent expansion of its undrawn borrowing facilities leaves the managers well-positioned to meet future commitments.

The US accounts for over half PIN’s portfolio, with 30% in Europe and the rest further afield. Roughly half the portfolio is in the relatively buoyant IT, communications services and healthcare sectors. PIN has achieved double-digit annualised NAV total returns over the last five and 10 years.

SpecialistCapital Gearing Trust (CGT) remains our ultra-defensive choice as manager Peter Spiller and his colleagues prioritise capital preservation, but NAV total returns have nonetheless pulled well ahead of their MSCI UK benchmark over the last five and 20 years. The team was disappointed that the NAV TR of 0.8% for the financial year to April 5 failed to beat RPI for the third time since 1982, but it looked great compared to the 24.8% fall in the benchmark.

Spiller raised CGT’s equity exposure near the bottom of the March slump, but then considered the recovery had gone too far too fast. So the majority of the portfolio is now in sovereign bonds, corporate debt, gold or cash. That should reassure holders who like to sleep well at night.