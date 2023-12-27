Most-popular fund and trust articles, videos and podcasts of 2023

It was another eventful year that kept investors on their toes. Below, we share the most-popular articles of 2023 on funds and investment trusts. We also reveal the five most-popular videos related to funds.

Top 10 fund and investment trust articles

1) The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

Money market funds have been much more popular with investors in 2023 on the back of interest rate rises. This feature runs through how money market funds invest and highlights fund options.

2) 12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2023

Collectives editor Kyle Caldwell selects a portfolio of fund choices aiming to deliver an income of £10,000.

3) 12 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2023

In this piece, Kyle selects a range of investment trusts in an attempt to deliver £10,000 of income.

4) Terry Smith sells share he flagged as “concerning”

Fundsmith Equity is the most-popular fund among interactive investor customers. Therefore, when Terry Smith makes changes to the portfolio the articles we write are widely read. This piece details how Smith dropped one firm and replaced it with a new holding.

5) Six experts name their top five funds that should be in every portfolio

We asked six experts – financial advisers, wealth managers and our own head of funds – to each name five funds that deserve a place in every portfolio.

6) Ian Cowie: the investment trust I’ve bought that’s yielding 6.5%

The first piece to make the top 10 list from our star columnist, written in January, focused on an investment trust he bought to tap into income and growth from digital technology. However, it was a position that didn't pay off, and he pulled the plug around six months later, explaining why here.

7) Ian Cowie: ‘awesome eight’ income trusts let investors have their cake and eat it

Our columnist points out that income-seeking investors do not need to sacrifice total returns when sizing up investment trusts with more than half a century of annual pay rises.

8) Top 10 most-popular investment funds: July 2023

Our monthly articles on the most-bought funds and investment trusts among interactive investor customers are always widely read, with July's piece particularly so. The latest piece for funds can be found here.

9) ‘Greatest opportunity for 30 years’ after income trust's 16% slump

A bullish outlook for the UK market from fund manager Gervais Williams proved popular with our readers.

10) Ian Cowie: risks now outweigh rewards, so it’s time to sell

Our columnist intended to hold this investment trust forever until the Israel-Hamas war unfolded. Here, he explains why despite not having any assets directly impacted, he is concerned about contagion.

Fund and trust video content

Our videos include fund manager interviews, educational content related to funds and trust, and our Day In The Life series. To watch these videos and others, check out our YouTube channel.

1) Day in the life of a fund manager: abrdn's Thomas Moore

In the first episode of deputy collectives editor Sam Benstead's Day In The Life series, he gets exclusive access to abrdn's London office. Sam talks to income investor Thomas Moore about what a day in the life of a fund manager is really like.

2) Nick Train: the UK stock market has a dividend problem

Star investor Nick Train visited our London studio in October. In a wide-ranging interview, he explains that there’s a tendency for some UK companies to over-prioritise dividends, and that this is one of the reasons why the performance of the UK stock market has disappointed over the past couple of years.

3) Day in the life of a fund manager: Vanguard's Mohneet Dhir

Sam is shown around Vanguard's London office by Mohneet Dhir, product manager for Vanguard's LifeStrategy fund range, which is used by investors as a core allocation to stocks and bonds. Dhir goes into detail about what happens when someone invests in the LifeStrategy range, and gives a tour of the trading floor, where members of the investment team speak about what a typical day is like.

4) Peter Spiller: it’s like the 1960s! Half my portfolio is in this investment

One of our end-of-year fund manager videos is with veteran investor Peter Spiller, manager of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT). Spiller explains that the current investing conditions remind him of the 1960s, which was a great period for one type of asset. He also gives a thorough overview of the economy and the biggest risks in markets today.

5) Buffettology fund: two recession-proof shares, and one buy and hold forever stock

Earlier this year, we spoke to the UK’s very own Warren Buffett, Keith Ashworth-Lord, who manages the CFP SDL UK Buffettology and CFP SDL Free Spirit funds. In the interview, Ashworth-Lord names two shares that are relatively immune to a recession, runs through a favourite holding he could never envisage selling, and explains why two shares have recently exited the portfolio. He also gives his views on Buffett’s take on the active versus passive fund debate.

On The Money podcast

Our weekly On The Money podcast, hosted by ii's collectives editor Kyle Caldwell, is available on all the major podcast apps, as well as via the interactive investor website.

1) Scottish Mortgage: should you hold, fold or be bold?

This episode focuses on Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), the popular investment trust that's seen its performance come off the boil since interest rates started rising. Kyle and Sam look at what’s been happening, including the evolution of the portfolio, the main concerns for investors, and where the trust goes from here.

2) Investment trust tips and tactics

Jonathan Davis, one of the UK’s leading investment writers and author of The Investment Trusts Handbook, talks discount opportunities, wealth preservation strategies and Scottish Mortgage.

3) What I wish I knew when I bought my first fund

Damien Fahy is a consumer champion, podcast host and founder of Money To The Masses. As a keen DIY investor, he and Kyle pick apart each other's investing journeys, hopefully giving you some ideas for your own, as well as showing you what to avoid.

4) Are you investing in the most-popular funds and trusts?

Want to find out what other people are investing in? This episode considers some of the most-popular funds and investment trusts, and selects some potential alternatives.

5) The investment trends to watch in 2023

Will tech shares bounce back? Can mid and small-caps recover amid recession? Will China's stock market have a better year? In the first episode of the year, Kyle and our head of markets Richard Hunter discuss the themes that could impact your investments.