Most-popular US stocks: backing the tech rally

The meteoric rise of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and big gains for the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) mean many UK investors have been handsomely rewarded for diversifying into US stocks during 2020.

Their success is reflected in a remarkable 16% surge for the tech-focused Nasdaq — at a time when every other major global index has suffered from the economic fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic. The oil, minerals and financials-focused FTSE 100 index slid 18%, for example.

Many leading US tech stocks are well insulated against the crisis, with populations more likely to make use of Apple Music, Netflix subscriptions or Microsoft products during lockdowns. The wider adoption of technology has also accelerated in a way which could not have been foreseen – and may not have been possible - without the catalyst of the pandemic.

These trends have encouraged interactive investor customers to keep up their pursuit of the so-called FAANG stocks of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google-owner Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). With the addition of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), their combined valuation now accounts for over a fifth of the US stock market and more than any other stock market except China.

The first six months of the year produced big profits for backers of many of these stocks, with Amazon and Netflix shares up in the region of 70%, Microsoft 35% higher and Apple 31% stronger to keep the iPhone maker in its place as the world's most valuable company.

Support on our platform for Microsoft, Apple and Amazon has been consistent throughout the year, with this trio still among the top four most-bought US stocks in June.

Far and away the most popular stock continues to be Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), despite the electric vehicle maker having already surged 269% in value this year and by 500% since CEO Elon Musk wrong-footed short-sellers by reporting a surprise quarterly profit last October.

Apart from a blip during the market sell-off in February and March, the direction of travel for shares has been very much one way. Its most recent sales figures kept up the momentum, with second-quarter deliveries of more than 90,000 vehicles well ahead of Wall Street estimates and contrasting sharply with rival auto makers suffering from pandemic disruption.

Indeed, the company has overtaken Japan’s Toyota (NYSE:TM) to become the world’s most valuable car maker and, at around $300 billion, is some five times the combined value of US giants Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And to think, it was only in January that we were asking whether the company was really worth $100 billion. The price on Monday was as high as $1,794, which compares with $330 in August 2018 when Musk posted an ill-judged Tweet in which he said he had secured funding to take the company private at $420 a share. Over the first six months of 2019, Tesla's price fell to $223.