New portfolio only backs businesses ‘made in Yorkshire’

Investment funds often have a mandate to invest in a specific country or collection of countries. Mole Valley Asset Management, however, has taken that one step further, giving investors a pre-set portfolio of Yorkshire-based companies to invest in.

Managed by Duncan Sanford, the Yorkshire T20 Portfolio provides investors with access to 20 companies listed in Yorkshire. According to Mole Valley Asset Management, there are roughly 80 listed companies that are currently headquartered in Yorkshire. The portfolio will seek to include the leading 20 of these.

With just 80 stocks, the portfolio has a relatively small universe to pick from. Mole Valley Asset Management, however, argues Yorkshire provides a strong variety of sectors, which “range from gourmet food producers to digital gaming companies, from property giants to healthcare equipment minnows”.

The Yorkshire T20 Portfolio is not a fund but a pre-decided portfolio, which is actively managed by Mole Valley Asset Management. Investors are required to commit a minimum of £20,000, which is then invested in each of the 20 stocks on an equal weighting (5% in each).

Each investor’s portfolio is managed on a case-by-case basis. The portfolio managers aim to regularly rebalance each portfolio, with a large increase in the value of one share likely to result in the holding being trimmed to rebalance the portfolio’s holding to their original 5% weightings. The portfolio’s managers can also cut holdings deemed to be underperforming.

Sanford, the manager of the portfolio, argues that the portfolio’s local focus should thrive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says: “While, of course, there’s always going to be an appetite for investment in global companies, we’ve seen the tide starting to turn for some time, with people looking increasingly to be part of their local economies.

“We can only see that counter-globalisation drive increasing post-Covid-19, as people re-assess their priorities in all aspects of their lives. And, if they’re increasingly looking to shop local, why not invest local as well?”