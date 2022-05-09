Performance hits, misses, and newcomers among most-consistent funds

Saltydog’s latest quarterly report looking for consistent performers finds that most have posted losses over the past six months.

At Saltydog Investor, we normally focus on the short term, anything from one week up to about six months. Every week, we produce new graphs and tables showing our members how a wide range of funds have performed over the past few weeks and months. We believe that the overall performance of the Investment Association (IA) sectors reflects what is happening in the wider economy, and that different sectors will emerge at the top of our tables as the geopolitical landscape changes. It is then relatively straightforward to find the leading funds in these sectors. This information is designed to make it easy for private investors to make sure that their portfolios are always invested in the best-performing funds from the best-performing sectors. Although this system works well for investors who enjoy reviewing their portfolios on a weekly basis, we appreciate that there are a considerable number of people who do not believe they have the time to take this approach. Most funds lose money in April

£7 billion withdrawn from funds in first quarter of 2022 Three years ago, we started providing our Saltydog members with a new piece of analysis highlighting funds that have performed consistently well over a longer timescale than we usually consider. This is our ‘6 x 6 report’, where we identify funds that have performed at a consistently high level in each of the six-month periods over the last three years. Ideally, they will have achieved a return of at least 5% in all six periods, however not many do. We run this report every three months, so the last one was in February. At that point, no funds had managed to beat the 5% target in each of the six-month periods, but 12 funds had achieved it in five out of six. The 12 most-consistent funds over the past three years The last time any funds achieved the elusive six out of six was in our November 2021 report. There were seven funds, four of which had gone up by more than 100% in three years.