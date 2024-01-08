The sector that dominated the Santa rally

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

It is not unusual to see a final flourish in the lead up to Christmas and the new year...a Santa rally. That was certainly the case last year with most of the stock market indices we follow making gains in December. The only exceptions were in the Far East, where the Hang Seng was flat and the Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite both went down. This is reflected in our latest sector analysis. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account After a disappointing August, September and October, nearly all the Investment Association (IA) sectors that we monitor rose in November and December.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Only two of the 34 sectors failed to make gains in December. UK Direct Property went down by a mere 0.03%, but China/Greater China lost 2.9%. The best-performing sector was North American Smaller Companies, up 10.4%, followed by Latin America which made 8%. The UK Smaller Companies and European Smaller Companies sectors were next with a one-month return of 7.1%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. In our demonstration portfolios, we currently hold the UBS US Growth fund from the North America sector, which has performed reasonably well for us, but do not hold any funds from the North American Smaller Companies sector. We are considering adding a North American Smaller Companies fund, but unfortunately they have not had a very good start to this year. The five funds shown above each fell by over 4% last week. I am always slightly suspicious of the numbers at this time of year. Stock markets are closed for the bank holidays and, when they are open, volumes tend to be very low. It will be interesting to see what happens when business gets back to normal. For more information about Saltydog Investor, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com