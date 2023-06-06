The shares fund managers regret not selling sooner, and lessons learned

“If any fund manager says they’re never wrong, they’re a robot or a liar. A good fund manager simply makes fewer mistakes than their peers,” says Bryn Jones, manager of the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 and ACE 40 investment ideas. Given that most investors would rather that neither a liar nor a robot were managing their portfolio, it is worth targeting those managers who are willing to admit their errors and learn from them.

From the airline industry to the NHS, there has been an increasing recognition of the importance of understanding and learning from mistakes. In his book, Black Box Thinking, author Matthew Syed argues that the key to success can be a positive attitude to failure: “It is about creating systems and cultures that enable organisations to learn from errors, rather than being threatened by them.” The fund management industry is no exception.

However, admitting mistakes and learning from them doesn’t always come easily to the ‘Type A’ personalities who become fund managers. After all, fund managers need conviction in their decision-making, and the most successful will often take a very different stance to the wider market to deliver compelling returns. Nevertheless, some evidence of humility can be important, as are checks and balances in the wider organisation.

Discipline is key

A disciplined approach to decision-making is vital. That way, if mistakes are made, a fund manager can understand why they made them. For Jones, this proved important in 2021, when interest rates started to rise and the pain was felt in the bond market: “We could have put in a hedge against further rate rises, but it would have cost us around 2.5% - that was the entirety of the fund’s yield at that point. It was a really tough call and we didn’t do it.” With hindsight, he says, it would have been really helpful, but at least he understands why he didn’t do it at the time. “It’s not an exact science,” he admits.

If there is bad news about one of Jones’ holdings, he will sit with the analyst team and look at whether they have made a mistake, or whether the market is over-interpreting a particular problem and has got it wrong. If this is the case, it might be a buying opportunity. He says where investors don’t have this discipline, there is always the potential to be whipsawed by the market, panicking in and out of positions, and losing money in the process.

Kirsty Desson, co-manager on the abrdn Global Smaller Companies fund, another Super 60 investment idea, says foresight would be a superpower for any fund manager: “The ability to see into the future and buy and sell stocks with perfect timing would be a dream. Instead, we rely on multiple indicators to judge whether a stock is attractive and when it is time to sell. Of course, fund managers don’t get every decision right, but every decision is made with the best judgement according to the information available at the time.”

Desson believes any missed opportunity should serve as a lesson for the next time, adding: “One lesson which has served me well is that it is never too late to sell an investment when the investment case has turned negative. I was reminded of this recently when looking at Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), the US listed online education platform. We bought into the stock in 2018, however, [we] became concerned when management issued new equity in February 2021, and therefore, significantly reduced our holding.

“Despite decent results, the stock continued to slide, leading us to cut our position further in August 2021. We finally sold the residual holding in November 2021 on poor results. Although the stock had lost more than half its value from the peak in February 2021, Chegg’s shares have subsequently dropped to less than one tenth of what the stock was once trading at. Despite share prices falling substantially, stocks can always get cheaper.”

‘Bogey stocks’

Fund managers also need to be wary of the ‘bogey stock’, says Gareth Russ, fund manager on the MI Chelverton European Select fund: “Followers of sport will be familiar with the concept of having a ‘bogey team’. This concept holds in portfolio management. The bogey stock in our portfolio is the former Dutch state-owned deliverer of your daily junk mail and occasional bill, PostNL NV (EURONEXT:PNL).

“Despite an apparently sound initial investment case each time, not only did I lose money on PostNL in my previous job – not once, but twice – money has also been lost on it at Chelverton. God loves a trier, but in this case, we should adapt the British Olympian Steve Redgrave’s famous quote after exhausting himself on the way to his fifth Olympic gold – ‘anybody sees me go anywhere near a boat, they have my permission to shoot me.’”

This, he says is the famous ‘value trap’ – a stock that looks superficially cheap, but only gets cheaper. Sometimes investors need to believe what the market is telling them. Russ adds: “It’s certainly hard to be overconfident when coming in to work you know that if you ‘only’ get 45% of your decisions wrong then, ceteris paribus, you are likely to have done a pretty good job for investors. So it is that learning from mistakes is a critical part of the job.”