Should this soaring stock market still get your vote?

India’s general election, the biggest poll the world has ever seen, began in mid-April, but the final results will not be declared until early June. By then, as many as 970 million people will have voted; it is a huge number and a mammoth logistical event that provides some clues about the drivers of India’s economic outperformance in recent years – and its stock market boom.

Indeed, the question today isn’t so much about India’s long-term prospects, which remain compelling. Rather, investors in Indian equities worry they may now be overpaying for exposure to the rise of India. Might other markets in Asia offer better value right now? “India is certainly very pricey,” warns Ben Yearsley, a director of Fairview Investing. “I’ve actually taken some profits recently and recycled into broader emerging markets.”

The big picture in India is that if, as is widely expected, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi wins a third term of office, he will continue his programme of economic reforms. These span investment in infrastructure, incentives for foreign investment, support for urbanisation, and progress on decarbonisation.

It’s a combination that has delivered growth: India’s economy expanded 7.8% last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says, and GDP growth is on target to hit 6.8% in 2024.

The stars are aligning for India. Its manufacturing sector, traditionally domestically focused, is now benefiting from Western companies’ determination to diversify away from reliance on China. Growing wealth has seen the size of the consumer class reach 475 million according to the Brookings Institute, providing ever more customers for consumer-facing businesses. The IT sector continues to deliver on the world stage. And a young population – the average Indian is aged just 30 – promises to drive this engine for decades to come.

This is no flash in the pan, says investment bank Goldman Sachs. It thinks India will consistently grow more quickly than China over the years to 2050 – and that by then it will have overtaken the US to become the world’s second-biggest economy.

No wonder that the Indian stock market has hit a series of record highs over the past 18 months, with its total capitalisation exceeding $4 trillion by the end of last year. The value of companies quoted on the National Stock Exchange of India grew 50% over the year to February; the exchange is now the world’s sixth largest.

Have valuations become too rich?

However, the worry is that such gains are a case of too much, too soon. Today, the Indian stock market trades on a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio that is around 1.8 times higher than the ratio for emerging markets as a whole. In other words, Indian companies cost almost twice as much as their peers in other developing countries. Some analysts fear that is difficult to justify, even given India’s tremendous potential.

Raheel Altaf, manager of the Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Fund, is one such worrier. As such, Indian equities currently account for only 10.1% of his portfolio, against an index weighting of 18.2%.

“We hold some great Indian companies, such as telecoms business Indus Towers, electricity company Power Grid, copper and iron ore producer NMDC and battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, but we are looking for growth at a reasonable price and you have to look quite hard for that in India,” Altaf warns. “We see better-priced opportunities elsewhere, such as China, where we think the gloom story has been oversold. We also like South Korea, Taiwan and Brazil.”

Nathan Sweeney, chief investment officer of multi-asset at asset manager Marlborough, is similarly cautious. “As long-term investors, we like India, and there are still pockets of good value stocks; but we do see this market as overvalued right now,” he says.

Marlborough’s value-oriented bias in Asia and emerging markets means its funds are generally underweight India. Sweeney adds: “In Asia, we prefer the outlook in Taiwan, which we see as undervalued, and in emerging markets more broadly, we prefer Brazil, where we like the long-term macro story that’s developing.”