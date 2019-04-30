Sirius Minerals: Buyers pile in as JP Morgan backs deal

Down as much as 22% to a two-year low, Sirius Minerals insiders expect a major re-rating of the shares.

For Sirius Minerals (LSE:SXX) and the army of small shareholders who remain captivated by the potential of the company's giant UK mining project, the moment of truth has finally arrived.

Today's announcement of a stage two financing package worth US$3.8 billion to fund the construction of the polyhalite mine in North Yorkshire represents the start of a make-or-break few weeks in this epic, decade-old story. The disclosure of a plan backed by JP Morgan Cazenove is also a huge relief, given that funding was in doubt beyond the current quarter.

An underwritten equity raise of $400 million is taking place immediately and should be sufficient to last the company until September. Sirius is also planning to raise $400 million from the sale of convertible bonds this summer, with the US bank providing a £2.5 billion revolving credit facility.

House broker Shore Capital summed up today's developments as a crucial juncture for the company: "Successfully securing the stage 2 financing is effectively key to unlocking Sirius's vast potential, and we expect should catalyse a major re-rating of the shares."

While Sirius would still be some years from becoming cash generative, Shore's Yuen Low said an investment in the company would become "progressively de-risked and enjoy significant value uplift as it advances towards production".

That optimism appears to be mirrored by many investors today, with Sirius the most traded stock on the interactive investor platform this morning. The vast bulk of Sirius activity involved buying the stock, which was at two-year low as a result of the placing and open offer of shares.