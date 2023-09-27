Small investments trusts: which to back, and which to avoid

Small is becoming less beautiful in the investment trust world. Problems of wider discounts, poor liquidity and even – in some cases – weaker performance, have started to worry investors.

Another headwind is that wealth managers often won’t touch investment trusts with less than £250 million of assets. They usually need to buy in bulk for a range of wealthy clients, and consider it too risky to hold, say, 10% or 20% of a trust. There can be problems buying enough stock, and problems exiting if they are too dominant a part of the shareholder register. Smaller trusts create complexities. For the trusts themselves, it can deprive them of a natural buyer.

Chris Clothier, co-manager of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) Trust, says: “In general, trusts below about £250 million in size are not a viable proposition, particularly because of the mergers that are taking place in the wealth management sector – such as Investec merging with Rathbones. Private client wealth managers are a major investor in the sector and their increasing size demands ever larger and more liquid trusts to invest in.”

However, James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData, suggests that while the sector can’t always bow down to the needs of wealth managers, the lack of demand can hit smaller trusts.

DIY investors becoming even more important for trusts

He says: “The clamour for investment company mergers is mainly coming from the big wealth managers and the brokers that they trade with. Consolidation among the wealth managers is putting all but the very largest - multi-billion pound - trusts out of reach for them and, frankly, I’m not sure it is worth scrambling to meet their ever-greater demands for size.

“Most conventional investment companies’ registers are dominated by individuals, however, and they are becoming increasingly important to alternative funds, too. Individual investors don’t have the same liquidity concerns, but they are worried about being scalped by wide bid-offer spreads, which do tend to be wider for smaller trusts.”

He adds that when investment companies are too small, ongoing charges ratios tend to be too high. Some have got round this by subsidising a fund’s expenses or using unconventional charging structures - as Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets (LSE:AWEM) does, for example. Carthew adds that sub-£50 million funds “may need to think about their future”.

Equally, the demands of wealth managers may not be the only problem. Some trusts are small because the manager has underperformed or the asset class is out of favour. They haven’t been able to raise capital and aren’t growing through investment performance.

Nearly one in three trusts are below £200 million

Investors are left with an inefficient and unpopular trust. These trusts may also be vulnerable to a wind-up or merger. While this may improve performance in the longer term, it can be disruptive. As a result, unless there are clear reasons why a trust is small, it can be a red flag for investors.

As it stands, data from Morningstar shows that there are 99 investment trusts with below £200 million in assets out of a universe of 324 (excluding VCTs) – equivalent to 30.5% of the market.

Performance data (to the end of August 2023) suggests that smaller trusts have tended to perform worse in certain sectors. For example, in the UK Equity Income sector, only one small trust – Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV) – has outperformed the sector average, while seven have underperformed. Over three years, two smaller trusts have outperformed. The sector contains 20 trusts.

In the UK All Companies sector, it is a similar picture. All three smaller trusts are below the 10-year sector average, although this evens out over three years. In the Global, North American and Global Emerging markets sectors, the sample size is smaller, but smaller trusts seem to keep pace with larger trusts. For example, in the global sector, the Lindsell Train (LSE:LTI) investment trust has notably outpaced the sector average, while Keystone Positive Change (LSE:KPC) is some way behind.

The UK Smaller Companies sector is also more evenly split. Over 10 years, five out of the 12 smaller trusts in the sector have outpaced the sector average – and some of those – Strategic Equity Capital (LSE:SEC), Rights & Issues (LSE:RIII), Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (LSE:IPU) – by a considerable margin. Over three years, nine smaller trusts out of 17 have delivered higher returns than the sector average. This suggests that a smaller size is far less of a hindrance for smaller company funds and may even be an advantage.