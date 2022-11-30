The tech shares fund managers are backing to bounce back

It has been a challenging year for tech shares, but this has now opened up opportunities to buy at lower prices. Faith Glasgow speaks to professional investors to find out which shares they are finding value in.

What shape will tech recovery take? Following the Covid-ridden, locked-down depths of 2020 and 2021, when life moved online and digitalised services became a lifeline, many technology-focused companies saw a dramatic hike in their valuations.

By the second half of 2021, commentators were warning of overstretched valuations and canny investors were trimming their tech and other growth holdings; still, by the end of the year the Nasdaq 100 index of the largest US tech businesses sat on a price/earnings ratio of 38x against the broader S&P 500’s 24x.

Inevitably, this year’s toxic mix of rising inflation compounded by war in Ukraine, plus a series of painful interest rate hikes by central banks, means the growth-focused sectors that thrived in the previous prolonged era of cheap money have suffered a substantial and painful sell-off.

In the US, the Nasdaq 100 has lost nearly 30% year-to-date (to 28 November), and its price to earnings (p/e) ratio has fallen to 25x, much more closely in line with the S&P 500’s 21x.

UK investors have felt the impact too, of course: even after the rally of recent weeks, fund and investment trust technology sectors are down around 25% over the year, according to FE Fundinfo.

But our world has not reverted to pre-Covid times. Technological solutions have become increasingly embedded throughout everyday life – just think about how much you do on your smartphone, for example. In addition, technological innovations are a key hope for overcoming a host of major global problems, from climate change to ageing populations and global labour shortages.

Indeed, as Ben James, US equities investment specialist with Baillie Gifford, observes: “Today, everything could be classed as being in the ‘tech world’. Every company in every industry will have some technology-enabled part of its business.”

Opportunity knocks following this year’s sell-off

It’s hardly surprising, then, that growth-focused investment managers have been looking at the correction as a rare opportunity to buy strong, future-facing companies of all sorts at relatively attractive prices.

At the same time, however, the pros are having to be mindful of the likelihood of prolonged recession for the UK, which is bound to impact on most households’ spending and lifestyle choices looking ahead. Clearly, some caveats have to come into play in their stock-picking processes.

For a start, says Will McIntosh-Whyte of the Rathbone Multi-Asset Strategic Growth fund, it’s important to look at companies on a case by case basis rather than treat them “as the FAANG collective they once were”, because the drivers and risks can vary hugely.

He makes the additional point that despite the “fantastic long-term tailwinds” and resiliency of many tech businesses, most have some degree of cyclicality. He points out: “The key here for us is in the degree of resiliency.”

Search for the ‘true disruptors’

For Clare Pleydell-Bouverie, co-manager on the Liontrust Global Innovation team, the secret is to seek out “innovative market leaders or true disruptors, and avoid the vast majority of companies stuck in the middle”.

The Baillie Gifford team’s focus, meanwhile, is on five- to 10-year performance prospects, so McIntosh-Whyte is looking for “companies that address a significant and dynamic market opportunity at an early stage relative to their market cap”, with a sustainable competitive advantage further strengthened by “an influential culture”.

Where do the best opportunities lie? Managers have many different ideas, but one strong message is that, given the continuing spread of digitalisation into more corners of our lives, it makes sense to have exposure to the hardware components underpinning technology.

“We think companies such as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), the GPU chip maker, will play an essential role as the world continues to digitise,” says James. “We also think the ongoing issues between the US and China will potentially disrupt the hardware and semiconductor industries” – boosting demand for US suppliers.

Jamie Ross, portfolio manager of Henderson EuroTrust (LSE:HNE), has been focusing on semiconductors, and especially the European companies that provide equipment to the semiconductor manufacturers.

“We have positions in ASML (EURONEXT:ASML), a provider of lithography equipment, ASM International (EURONEXT:ASM), a company that sells atomic layer deposition tools and Besi, which sells advanced packaging equipment. All three companies own niche, well-entrenched technology, compete with only a small handful of other companies and generate high gross margins and return on invested capital as a result,” he says.

Pleydell-Bouverie also picks out ASML as “a global leader in hardware” with a virtual monopoly in the production of components for the chips that enable smartphones and other electronics devices. As she explains: “No other company can make these machines, so chip makers have to go to ASML if they want to be able to produce the smallest possible chips. This creates phenomenal pricing power.”

At Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT), manager Mike Seidenberg has reduced his exposure to semiconductor manufacturers, on the grounds that semiconductors have become ‘commoditised’ and therefore don’t have the pricing strength or market dominance he is looking for. However, when there is evidence of an economic upturn he expects to increase exposure to specialist manufacturers, which will be more resilient in a tougher macroeconomic climate.