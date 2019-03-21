Ted Baker better value, but is it a buy?

All its gains for 2019 have now unwound, but investors are shunning TED shares.

A former retail high-flyer with a valuation to match, Ted Baker (LSE:TED) was forced to endure more pain today as it reported an uncharacteristic fall in annual profits and cut to its dividend.

Even if its performance has been resilient in the face of well-documented cyclical and structural issues facing the retail sector, there's little evidence to suggest this year will be any easier.

In fact, shares were marked down another 5% to 1,627p today as analysts scaled back their expectations for 2019/20 in the wake of the results and cautious outlook statement. In particular, the company referred to an elevated level of promotional activity across many global markets, as well as recent unseasonal weather in North America.

There's the additional pressure of leadership issues after Ray Kelvin, who founded the business 32 years ago, stepped down as chief executive in the wake of harassment allegations. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Lindsay Page.

The de-rating of the stock recently left the lifestyle brand trading with a forecast price/earnings multiple of just over 11 times, compared with the 30 times figure in its heyday. This represents the lowest rating for nearly ten years after a 45% slide in the share price in the past year.

House broker Liberum continues to see value in the depressed FTSE 250 stock, even if it did cut back its price target today to 2,300p from the 2,800p seen previously.

It is backing the brand's ability to materially outperform its peers, a trait highlighted over Christmas when Ted Baker's retail sales rose 12.2% in the five-week period to January 5.