The Week Ahead: AO World, Currys, Saga, Watches of Switzerland
Another group of high-profile companies have prepared results for your analysis in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
21st June 2024 13:56
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 24 June
Trading statements
AO World, Patria Private Equity Trust
AGM/EGM
Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Cizzle Biotechnology, Cobra Resources, Diaceutics, Ithaca Energy, Network International, Oriole Resources, Oxford Biomedica, Savannah Resources, THG, Trinity Exploration & Production, World Chess
Tuesday 25 June
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, IG Design Group, Warehouse REIT
AGM/EGM
Alphawave IP Group, Anpario, Aurrigo International, Elixirr International, Future Metals, Gemfields, Huddled Group, ICG Enterprise Trust, IQE, Roadside Real Estate, Rockhopper Exploration, Saga (LSE:SAGA), Skillcast Group, Verici Dx, Vertu Motors, Vietnam Enterprise Investments, Xeros Technology
Wednesday 26 June
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, AO World (LSE:AO.), Liontrust Asset Management, Marks Electrical Group, ProCook Group, Revolution Beauty Group, Rockwood Strategic, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Volex
AGM/EGM
Amicorp FS UK, Ariana Resources, Asiamet Resources, Avacta Group, Bluejay Mining, Cora Gold, Corre Energy, Creo Medical, East Star Resources, Echo Energy, Emmerson, HSS Hire, India Capital Growth Fund, Infrastructure India, International Consolidated Airlines, Novacyt, Pinewood Technologies, RA International, SpaceandPeople, Warpaint London
Thursday 27 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, Burberry and Serica Energy.
Trading statements
Currys (LSE:CURY), Duke Capital, Foresight Group, Halfords, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Moonpig, Polar Capital Holdings, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG)
AGM/EGM
Adnams, Aminex, Afentra, Atalaya Mining, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Caspian Sunrise, CMO Group, Crimson Tide, Directa Plus, DP Poland, Eden Research, Engage XR Holdings, Genflow Biosciences, GENinCode, Getech, Hamak Gold, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Hydrogen Utopia International, i3 Energy, JD Sports Fashion, Kanabo, NAHL Group, Next 15, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Roquefort Therapeutics, Serica Energy, Sivota, URA Holdings
Friday 28 June
Trading statements
Record, Science in Sport, Thruvision
AGM/EGM
Arecor Therapeutics, Cambridge Cognition, Condor Gold, Critical Mineral Resources, CT Automotive, Energypathways, FireAngel Safety Technology Group, GreenRoc Mining, Helios Underwriting, Immupharma, Inspired, Katoro Gold, MetalNRG, Metals Exploration, MyHealthChecked, New Century AIM VCT 2, Ondine Biomedical, Plant Health Care, Primorus Investments, Proton Motor Power Systems, Reabold Resources, Rockfire Resources, Sanderson Design, Savannah Energy, Sirius Real Estate, Symphony Environmental Technologies, TinyBuild, Volvere, XLMedia
