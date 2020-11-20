The Week Ahead: Aviva, Compass, AO World
Share on:
Our head of markets analyses the big UK company results coming up and highlights macro events affecting sentiment across financial markets.
Monday 23 November
Trading statements
Thruvision, Daily Mail & General Trust, Codemasters, Cake Box Holdings, Carr's Group, SysGroup, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Mind Gym, LXI REIT
AGM/EGM
CPL Resources, McBride, Mountview Estates, Mitie Group, Rank Group, Vast Resources, Oncimmune
Tuesday 24 November
Trading statements
Appreciate Group, Compass, Cranswick, Ten Lifestyle, Trifast, Pennon, Greencore, AO World, CML Microsystems, Eckoh, UDG Healthcare, IG Design, CRH, Knights Group, Intertek, Severfield, Pets at Home, Record, Spectris
AGM/EGM
essensys
Wednesday 25 November
Trading statements
Brewin Dolphin, James Latham, Cambria Automobiles, AB Dynamics, Liontrust Asset Management, De La Rue, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Shearwater, D4T4 Solutions, Babcock International, United Utilities, Virgin Money UK, Melrose Industries
AGM/EGM
Red Emperor Resources, Berkeley Energia, London Finance & Investment Group, ScS Group, Brand Architekts, Gulf Marine Services, Thor Mining, Fulham Shore, Xeros Technology, Alien Metals, Genus
Thursday 26 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Bellway, National Grid and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
Fuller, Smith & Turner, First Property Group, Motorpoint, Ted Baker, XPS Pensions, JLEN Environmental Assets, Tracsis, Mulberry Group, Bodycote, Severn Trent, Mountview Estates, Britvic, PayPoint, Premier Miton, CVS Group, Vitec, Amigo Holdings
AGM/EGM
DX Group, IronRidge Resources, PZ Cussons, Pan African Resources, Pennpetro Energy, Clinigen, Castillo Copper, ASOS, CVS Group, Mothercare
Friday 27 November
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, Reach
AGM/EGM
Hotel Chocolat, Quadrise Fuels International
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.