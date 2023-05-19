The Week Ahead: Aviva, Kingfisher, M&S, SSE, Fevertree
More popular blue-chip and mid-cap companies issue updates in the days ahead, and there’s a swarm of smaller businesses publishing results too. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 22 May
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Chrysalis Investments, Henderson European Focus Trust, Kainos, Pershing Square Holdings, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Wincanton
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust, Crossword Cybersecurity, Judges Scientific, Stelrad Group, Venture Life Group
Tuesday 23 May
Trading statements
Assura, Avon Protection, Benchmark Holdings, Bytes Technology, Caledonian Trust, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, Engage XR Holdings, FD Technologies, Forterra, Harworth Group, Helical, Hilton Food Group, Ixico, JPMorgan China Growth & Income, Pebble Group, Princess Private Equity Holding, Residential Secure Income, RS Group, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, SSP, Topps Tiles, Trellus Health, Victorian Plumbing, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
888 Holdings, Access Intelligence, Arix Bioscience, Bank of Ireland, Big Technologies, Bigblu Broadband, Centamin, CT Private Equity Trust, Empresaria Group, Epwin Group, Forterra, Fresnillo, Fulcrum Utility Services, Gresham Technologies, Harworth Group, Hilton Food Group, hVIVO, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, IQ-AI, JTC, K3 Business Technology, Pebble Group, Portmeirion, PPHE Hotel Group, Restaurant Group, Shell, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey), TMT Investments, Triple Point Income VCT, Triple Point Social Housing REIT, Trustpilot, Twentyfour Income Fund, Wickes, Xeros Technology
Wednesday 24 May
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), Bakkavor, Bodycote, C&C Group, Close Brothers, Ediston Property Investment, Empiric Student Property, Esken, Great Portland Estates, Gym Group, HICL Infrastructure, Intertek, Kier Group, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), LondonMetric Property, Majedie Investments, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Mediclinic International, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, N Brown, Petershill Partners, Purplebricks, Regional REIT, Severn Trent, Sondrel Holdings, SSE (LSE:SSE), Tullow Oil, Wynnstay Properties, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
4imprint, Adriatic Metals, Arbuthnot Banking, Artisanal Spirits, Bango, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Deliveroo, Deltic Energy, Distribution Finance Capital, Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, ECSC Group, Empiric Student Property, Fidelity Japan Trust, HICL Infrastructure, Horizonte Minerals, Intertek, Ithaca Energy, Kelso Group, Lookers, M&G, Mercantile Investment Trust, Microlise Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, National World, Ondine Biomedical, Petershill Partners, Playtech, Quarto Group, Real Estate Investors, Tullow Oil, US Solar Fund, Zotefoams
Thursday 25 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Tritax EuroBox Euro Ord (LSE:BOXE) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, Caledonia Investments, CT Private Equity Trust, DWF Group, Edinburgh Investment Trust, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Headlam, Henry Boot, Hill & Smith, Inspecs, Intermediate Capital, Jadestone Energy, Johnson Mattey, Pets At Home, Pharos Energy, Picton Property Income, Qinetiq, ReNeuron, Renewi, S&U, Sabre Insurance, Shires Income, Tate & Lyle, Triad, United Utilities, Vanquis Banking, Workspace, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Biome Technologies, Capital & Regional, Destiny Pharma, Ferrexpo, Fevertree Drinks, Headlam, Henry Boot, Hill & Smith, LBG Media, Life Science REIT, LSL Property Services, NAHL Group, Petrofac, Pharos Energy, Prudential, Regional REIT, Resolute Mining, RM, S&U, Sabre Insurance, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co, TBC Bank, Vanquis Banking Group, Zinc Media Group
Friday 26 May
Trading statements
Volvere, Integrafin
AGM/EGM
Bank of Cyprus, Barr (A.G.), Glencore, Keywords Studios, Old Mutual Limited, Spectris, XLMedia
