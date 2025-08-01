The Week Ahead: BP, Diageo, Glencore, L&G
Another bunch of FTSE 100 companies will publish results in the coming days, among them some popular high yielders. Here are the key dates for your diary.
1st August 2025 13:55
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 4 August
Trading statements
Clarkson, F&C Investment Trust, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Critical Metals, Duke Capital
Tuesday 5 August
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Capita, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Domino's Pizza, Fresnillo, International Workplace Group, Keller, Naked Wines, Rotork, SIG, Smith & Nephew, Spirent Communications, Synthomer, Travis Perkins, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Alphawave IP Group, CML Microsystems, Galantas Gold, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Henderson Far East Income, Landore Resources, Syncona, Venture Life Group
Wednesday 6 August
Trading statements
4imprint, Aptitude Software Group, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Ferrexpo, Georgia Capital, Glencore, Hiscox, Ibstock, Lancashire Holdings, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Metro Bank, Quilter, TP ICAP Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Tullow Oil, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Cadence Minerals, Caledonian Holdings, Georgina Energy, London BTC Co, PayPoint, Telecom Plus
Thursday 7 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, Barclays, BT, NatWest, Rolls-Royce, Standard Chartered.
Trading statements
Burford Capital, Deliveroo, Dowlais, Empresaria, Flutter Entertainment, Harbour Energy, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hutchmed China, InterContinental Hotels Group, Just Group, Mears Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, PetroTal Corp, Sanderson Design Group, Serco, Spectris, Vaalco Energy, Vanquis Banking Group, Wheaton Precious Metals, WPP
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Celsius Resources, Geiger Counter, Investec, Marks Electrical, Pebble Group, Ukrproduct Group, Volex
Friday 8 August
Trading statements
Celebrus Technologies, FBD Holdings, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Renewables Infrastructure Group, TBC Bank Group
AGM/EGM
Huddled Group, Tirupati Graphite
