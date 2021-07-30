Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Standard Chartered

30th July 2021 12:01

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s a hectic time for company results, and more big names will be reporting in the days ahead. Our head of markets names the ones to watch out for.

 

Monday 2 August

Trading statements 

Dialight, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Senior, XP Power

AGM/EGM

SigmaRoc

Tuesday 3 August

Trading statements 

AG Barr, BP (LSE:BP.), Coats Group, Direct Line Insurance, Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Genel Energy, Greggs, Joules, Keller, Lamprell, Rotork, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), TP ICAP, Travis Perkins, Ultra Electronics

AGM/EGM

Syncona, Caffyns

Wednesday 4 August

Trading statements 

AIB Group, Centamin, Ferrexpo, Hiscox, Ibstock, Legal & General, LSL Property Services, Morgan Sindall, Taylor Wimpey

AGM/EGM

Ninety One, Cadence Minerals, Argentex, CML Microsystems

Thursday 5 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY),Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), RELX (LSE:REL) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR)

Trading statements 

Brickability, Diversified Energy Co, Evraz, Frasers, Glencore, Hammerson, IP Group, Meggitt, Mondi, NCC Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Savills, ScS Group, Secure Trust Bank, Serco, Spirent Communications, Synthomer, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics, UK Commercial Property REIT, WPP

AGM/EGM

Bushveld Minerals, Dekel Agri-Vision, Distil, Investec, Naked Wines

Friday 6 August 

Trading statements 

Contourglobal, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, FBD Holdings

AGM/EGM

Cake Box Holdings

