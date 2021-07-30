The Week Ahead: BP, Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Standard Chartered
30th July 2021 12:01
Loading
Share on
It’s a hectic time for company results, and more big names will be reporting in the days ahead. Our head of markets names the ones to watch out for.
- Here's why Lloyds Bank is confident after these results
- Three tips for your summer holiday portfolio
- Top 20 most-bought UK shares in Q2 2021
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel and catch all our latest interviews and video content
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
Monday 2 August
Trading statements
Dialight, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Senior, XP Power
AGM/EGM
SigmaRoc
Tuesday 3 August
Trading statements
AG Barr, BP (LSE:BP.), Coats Group, Direct Line Insurance, Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Genel Energy, Greggs, Joules, Keller, Lamprell, Rotork, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), TP ICAP, Travis Perkins, Ultra Electronics
AGM/EGM
Syncona, Caffyns
Wednesday 4 August
Trading statements
AIB Group, Centamin, Ferrexpo, Hiscox, Ibstock, Legal & General, LSL Property Services, Morgan Sindall, Taylor Wimpey
AGM/EGM
Ninety One, Cadence Minerals, Argentex, CML Microsystems
Thursday 5 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY),Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), RELX (LSE:REL) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR)
Trading statements
Brickability, Diversified Energy Co, Evraz, Frasers, Glencore, Hammerson, IP Group, Meggitt, Mondi, NCC Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Savills, ScS Group, Secure Trust Bank, Serco, Spirent Communications, Synthomer, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics, UK Commercial Property REIT, WPP
AGM/EGM
Bushveld Minerals, Dekel Agri-Vision, Distil, Investec, Naked Wines
- Your vote counts: focus on AGMs at Rolls-Royce, Astra and BP
- ii view: Rolls-Royce reports massive loss but more optimistic
Friday 6 August
Trading statements
Contourglobal, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, FBD Holdings
AGM/EGM
Cake Box Holdings
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.