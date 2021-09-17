Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: interest rates, Kingfisher, Compass   

17th September 2021 13:24

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.   

Monday 20 September

Trading statements 

Finsbury Food, Frenkel Topping, Ingenta, Open Orphan, Silver Bullet Data Services, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

BlueRock Diamonds, Cohort, Home REIT, IG Design, Redde Northgate

Tuesday 21 September

Trading statements 

Alliance Pharma, Alphawave IP, ASA International, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Craneware, Dignity, Fintel, JTC, Kape Technologies, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Learning Technologies, Litigation Capital Management, M&C Saatchi, PensionBee, Personal Group, SIG, Time FinancE

AGM/EGM

Appreciate, Augmentum Fintech, Kin & Carta, Knights Group, Manolete Partners, Meggitt, Oxford Instruments, Regional REIT

Wednesday 22 September

Trading statements 

Alfa Financial Software, DeepMatter Group, ECSC Group, Halma, Igas Energy, Mission Group, Oxford Biomedica, Pennant International, Plant Health Care, PZ Cussons, Quixant, Saga, Strix Group, Ten Entertainment, Trellus Health, WANdisco, Warpaint London

AGM/EGM

Babcock International, Civitas Social Housing, IG Group, Ilika, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Oberon Investments, Seed Innovations, Shearwater, SRT Marine Systems, Stanley Gibbons, Studio Retail Group, Worsley Investors

Thursday 23 September

UK interest rate decision

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Computacenter (LSE:CCC), Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) and Redrow (LSE:RDW).

Trading statements 

Aquis Exchange, Arecor Therapeutics, City Pub Group, CVS Group, DFS Furniture, Distribution Finance Capital, eve Sleep, Harbour Energy, Investec, Playtech, Royal Mail, Safestyle UK, Supermarket Income REIT, Xeros Technology, XLMedia

AGM/EGM

Adept Technology, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Begbies Traynor, Bradda Head, Colefax, daVictus, Empyrean Energy, Enteq Upstream, FinnCap, Fuller Smith & Turner, Kainos, President Energy, Trakm8, Versarien

Friday 24 September

Trading statements 

Judges Scientific

AGM/EGM

Accrol Group Holdings, BH Macro, Fusion Antibodies, In The Style Group, OTAQ

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

