The Week Ahead: interest rates, Kingfisher, Compass
17th September 2021 13:24
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 20 September
Trading statements
Finsbury Food, Frenkel Topping, Ingenta, Open Orphan, Silver Bullet Data Services, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
BlueRock Diamonds, Cohort, Home REIT, IG Design, Redde Northgate
Tuesday 21 September
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, Alphawave IP, ASA International, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Craneware, Dignity, Fintel, JTC, Kape Technologies, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Learning Technologies, Litigation Capital Management, M&C Saatchi, PensionBee, Personal Group, SIG, Time FinancE
AGM/EGM
Appreciate, Augmentum Fintech, Kin & Carta, Knights Group, Manolete Partners, Meggitt, Oxford Instruments, Regional REIT
Wednesday 22 September
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software, DeepMatter Group, ECSC Group, Halma, Igas Energy, Mission Group, Oxford Biomedica, Pennant International, Plant Health Care, PZ Cussons, Quixant, Saga, Strix Group, Ten Entertainment, Trellus Health, WANdisco, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Babcock International, Civitas Social Housing, IG Group, Ilika, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Oberon Investments, Seed Innovations, Shearwater, SRT Marine Systems, Stanley Gibbons, Studio Retail Group, Worsley Investors
Thursday 23 September
UK interest rate decision
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Computacenter (LSE:CCC), Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) and Redrow (LSE:RDW).
Trading statements
Aquis Exchange, Arecor Therapeutics, City Pub Group, CVS Group, DFS Furniture, Distribution Finance Capital, eve Sleep, Harbour Energy, Investec, Playtech, Royal Mail, Safestyle UK, Supermarket Income REIT, Xeros Technology, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
Adept Technology, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Begbies Traynor, Bradda Head, Colefax, daVictus, Empyrean Energy, Enteq Upstream, FinnCap, Fuller Smith & Turner, Kainos, President Energy, Trakm8, Versarien
Friday 24 September
Trading statements
Judges Scientific
AGM/EGM
Accrol Group Holdings, BH Macro, Fusion Antibodies, In The Style Group, OTAQ
