The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Smiths Group
Share on:
As central bank policy both here and in the US continues to influence share prices, interactive investor’s head of markets discusses the current predicament. He also looks ahead to updates from two FTSE 100 companies.
Monday 21 September
Trading statements
Pennant International, MaxCyte, Informa, Avon Rubber, GRC International, Superdry
AGM/EGM
finnCap, Induction Healthcare, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Savannah Energy, Knights Group, IG Design Group, Unilever
Tuesday 22 September
Trading statements
Judges Scientific, Close Brothers, Ergomed, ASA International, Alliance Pharma, Frenkel Topping, Parity Group, Longboat Energy, NAHL Group, Tremor International, Litigation Capital Management, Cambridge Cognition, Personal Group Holdings, Inspecs Group, Oriole Resources, Learning Technologies, Kingfisher, AG Barr, Town Centre Securites, Mortgage Advice Bureau
AGM/EGM
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Odyssean Investment Trust, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Morses Club, Liontrust Asset Management, Trifast, Prime People, Ilika, Yourgene Health, Cathay International, Empyrean Energy, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Manolete Partners, Pantheon International
Wednesday 23 September
Trading statements
PZ Cussons, Equals Group, Warpaint London, Xeros Technology, LoopUp, CloudCall, Ten Entertainment, Origin Enterprises, Staffline
AGM/EGM
First Property, Hornby, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Mothercare, SDI Group, Tavistock Investments, Reabold Resources, Cairn Energy, Real Good Food, Joules
Thursday 24 September
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Fevertree Drinks, Computacenter, Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Trading statements
CVS Group, Smiths Group, Go-Ahead, SIG, GYG, Safestay, Ebiquity, DFS Furniture, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Pendragon, Cineworld, Funding Circle, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, United Utilities
AGM/EGM
Kainos, Sure Ventures, Triad Group, Versarien, Shearwater Group, Vertu Capital, British & American Investment Trust, Caffyns, Miton Global Opportunities, Securities Trust of Scotland
Friday 25 September
Nothing in the diary yet
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.