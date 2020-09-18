The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Smiths Group

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

As central bank policy both here and in the US continues to influence share prices, interactive investor’s head of markets discusses the current predicament. He also looks ahead to updates from two FTSE 100 companies.

Monday 21 September

Trading statements

Pennant International, MaxCyte, Informa, Avon Rubber, GRC International, Superdry

AGM/EGM

finnCap, Induction Healthcare, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Savannah Energy, Knights Group, IG Design Group, Unilever

Tuesday 22 September

Trading statements

Judges Scientific, Close Brothers, Ergomed, ASA International, Alliance Pharma, Frenkel Topping, Parity Group, Longboat Energy, NAHL Group, Tremor International, Litigation Capital Management, Cambridge Cognition, Personal Group Holdings, Inspecs Group, Oriole Resources, Learning Technologies, Kingfisher, AG Barr, Town Centre Securites, Mortgage Advice Bureau

AGM/EGM

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Odyssean Investment Trust, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Morses Club, Liontrust Asset Management, Trifast, Prime People, Ilika, Yourgene Health, Cathay International, Empyrean Energy, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Manolete Partners, Pantheon International

Wednesday 23 September

Trading statements

PZ Cussons, Equals Group, Warpaint London, Xeros Technology, LoopUp, CloudCall, Ten Entertainment, Origin Enterprises, Staffline

AGM/EGM

First Property, Hornby, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Mothercare, SDI Group, Tavistock Investments, Reabold Resources, Cairn Energy, Real Good Food, Joules

Thursday 24 September

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Fevertree Drinks, Computacenter, Wm Morrison Supermarkets    

Trading statements

CVS Group, Smiths Group, Go-Ahead, SIG, GYG, Safestay, Ebiquity, DFS Furniture, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Pendragon, Cineworld, Funding Circle, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, United Utilities

AGM/EGM

Kainos, Sure Ventures, Triad Group, Versarien, Shearwater Group, Vertu Capital, British & American Investment Trust, Caffyns, Miton Global Opportunities, Securities Trust of Scotland

Friday 25 September

Nothing in the diary yet

