The Week Ahead: Ocado, Rio Tinto, Currys, Flutter

Momentum is building as UK corporates join their US counterparts and issue hotly-anticipated results covering Christmas and the last quarter. Here are the key dates for your diary.

12th January 2024 12:01

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 15 January

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Assura, Hercules Site Services, PageGroup, Ramsdens, RS Group, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

AGM/EGM

88 Energy, Mondi, SRT Marine Systems, Strip Tinning Holdings

Tuesday 16 January

Trading statements

Alliance Pharma, CAB Payments, Card Factory, Catalyst Media, DFS Furniture, Experian, Genel Energy, IntegraFin Holdings, McBride, Naked Wines, Ninety One, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Revolution Bars, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), THG, Wise

AGM/EGM

ACG Acquisition, Catalyst Media, Gelion, Hotel Chocolat, Troy Income & Growth Trust

Wednesday 17 January

Trading statements

888 Holdings, Alpha Group, Antofagasta, Bankers Investment Trust, Brooks Macdonald, Diploma, Galliford Try, Gateley, Ibstock, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, Oxford BioDynamics, Pearson, Rathbones, S4 Capital, Safestore, Smiths Group, Team17

AGM/EGM

City Pub Group, Diploma, Forward Partners Group, Impellam Group, Kazera Global, Majedie Investments, Orcadian Energy

Thursday 18 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Compass Group (LSE:CPG) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW).

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Bakkavor, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Centamin, Centaur Media, Costain, Craneware, Currys, Dunelm, Energean, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Frontier Developments, Hays, Headlam, Hotel Chocolat, Judges Scientific, Kier, Marshalls, N Brown, NewRiver REIT, Sage, TheWorks.co.uk, WAG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust, J Smart & Co (Contractors), tinyBuild, Topps Tiles

Friday 19 January

Trading statements

4imprint

AGM/EGM

Character Group, Focusrite

