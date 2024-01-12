The Week Ahead: Ocado, Rio Tinto, Currys, Flutter
Momentum is building as UK corporates join their US counterparts and issue hotly-anticipated results covering Christmas and the last quarter. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 15 January
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Assura, Hercules Site Services, PageGroup, Ramsdens, RS Group, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, Mondi, SRT Marine Systems, Strip Tinning Holdings
Tuesday 16 January
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, CAB Payments, Card Factory, Catalyst Media, DFS Furniture, Experian, Genel Energy, IntegraFin Holdings, McBride, Naked Wines, Ninety One, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Revolution Bars, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), THG, Wise
AGM/EGM
ACG Acquisition, Catalyst Media, Gelion, Hotel Chocolat, Troy Income & Growth Trust
Wednesday 17 January
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Alpha Group, Antofagasta, Bankers Investment Trust, Brooks Macdonald, Diploma, Galliford Try, Gateley, Ibstock, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, Oxford BioDynamics, Pearson, Rathbones, S4 Capital, Safestore, Smiths Group, Team17
AGM/EGM
City Pub Group, Diploma, Forward Partners Group, Impellam Group, Kazera Global, Majedie Investments, Orcadian Energy
Thursday 18 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Compass Group (LSE:CPG) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Bakkavor, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Centamin, Centaur Media, Costain, Craneware, Currys, Dunelm, Energean, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Frontier Developments, Hays, Headlam, Hotel Chocolat, Judges Scientific, Kier, Marshalls, N Brown, NewRiver REIT, Sage, TheWorks.co.uk, WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust, J Smart & Co (Contractors), tinyBuild, Topps Tiles
Friday 19 January
Trading statements
4imprint
AGM/EGM
Character Group, Focusrite
