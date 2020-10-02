The Week Ahead: Tesco, GVC and Nasdaq

Monday 5 October

Trading statements

Quadrise Fuels International, Mulberry Group

AGM/EGM

Phimedix

Tuesday 6 October

Trading statements

Smartspace Software, Ferrexpo, Harworth Group, Inspiration Healthcare, Restaurant Group, YouGov

AGM/EGM

Cake Box Holdings

Wednesday 7 October

Trading statements

City of London Investment Group, Scapa Group, Tesco, Vertu Motors, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Argo Group, Frasers Group, Goodwin, Unilever

Thursday 8 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 888 Holdings, NCC Group, PZ Cussons and WPP

Trading statements

Volution Group, Gifford Japan Trust, CMC Markets, Electrocomponents, Hargreaves Lansdown, Imperial Brands, Motorpoint, Robert Walters, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Artemis Alpha Trust, Hargreaves Lansdown, Restaurant Group

Friday 9 October

Nothing in the diary yet

