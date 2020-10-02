The Week Ahead: Tesco, GVC and Nasdaq
interactive investor’s head of markets discusses the ongoing boost to so-called work-from-home stocks on the US tech index. He also looks ahead to upcoming results and other major events in the diary.
Monday 5 October
Trading statements
Quadrise Fuels International, Mulberry Group
AGM/EGM
Phimedix
Tuesday 6 October
Trading statements
Smartspace Software, Ferrexpo, Harworth Group, Inspiration Healthcare, Restaurant Group, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Cake Box Holdings
Wednesday 7 October
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Scapa Group, Tesco, Vertu Motors, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Argo Group, Frasers Group, Goodwin, Unilever
Thursday 8 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 888 Holdings, NCC Group, PZ Cussons and WPP
Trading statements
Volution Group, Gifford Japan Trust, CMC Markets, Electrocomponents, Hargreaves Lansdown, Imperial Brands, Motorpoint, Robert Walters, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Artemis Alpha Trust, Hargreaves Lansdown, Restaurant Group
Friday 9 October
Nothing in the diary yet
