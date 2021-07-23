The Week Ahead: UK banks, Lloyds, Glaxo, Shell, BT, US tech
It’s one of the busiest times of year for company results, and many of the UK’s biggest names will be reporting in the days ahead. There’s an avalanche of US tech results, too. Our head of markets names the ones to watch out for.
Monday 26 July
Trading statements
Cranswick, RTC Group, Ryanair, Science Group, United Oil & Gas
AGM/EGM
Oakley Capital Investments, tinyBuild, Deepverge, Gresham House Strategic, i3 Energy
Tuesday 27 July
Trading statements
Ascential, Capital & Counties Properties, Cohort, Croda International, FirstGroup, Foresight Group, FRP Advisory, Games Workshop, Greencore, Hibernia REIT, Ince Group, In The Style, International Personal Finance, Kitwave, Mitie Group, Moonpig, National Express, Polymetal International, Reach, Reckitt Benckiser, Restore, Robert Walters, Sabre Insurance, Tyman, Unite Group, Virgin Money UK, Vivo Energy
AGM/EGM
BMO UK High Income Trust, Conduity Capital, Hibernia REIT, Mediclinic International, MITIE Group, Motorpoint, NewRiver REIT, OnTheMarket, Petrel Resources, Prospex Energy, Record, TR Property Investment Trust, Vodafone, Wizz Air, Zoltav Resources
Wednesday 28 July
Trading statements
Aptitude Software, Aston Martin Lagonda, Barclays, British American Tobacco, Conduit Holdings, Dignity, FDM Group, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), Greencoat UK Wind, Hargreaves Services, Hutchmed (China), International Personal Finance, ITV, Lancashire Holdings, Man Group, Marston's, Metro Bank, musicMagpie, Permanent TSB Group, Primary Health Properties, Quartix Technologies, Rathbone Brothers, Rio Tinto, Smiths News, Smurfit Kappa, St James's Place, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Alien Metals, Aquila Services, Card Factory, Chariot, Reabold Resources, Staffline, Ted Baker, Telit Communications, TP Group, Triad Group, Trifast
Thursday 29 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), SSE (LSE:SSE), Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Amigo Holdings, Anglo American, AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, Bodycote, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), CMC Markets, Compass, Devro, Diageo, Dr Martens, Drax, Elementis, Equiniti, Evraz, Forterra, Greencoat UK Wind, Headlam, Inchcape, Indivior, Informa, Intermediate Capital Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Morgan Advanced Materials, National Express, Pets at Home, RELX, Rentokil Initial, Royal Dutch Shell B (LSE:RDSB), Sage Group, Schroders, Segro, Smith & Nephew, Spectris, Vesuvius, Weir
AGM/EGM
Tate & Lyle, Johnson Matthey, discoverIE, B&M European Value Retail, Palace Capital, Amiad Water Systems, Ovoca Bio, CMC Markets, Volex, Dr Martens, GB Group, Aminex, Powerhouse Energy, Intermediate Capital, De La Rue, Playtech
Friday 30 July
Trading statements
Rightmove, Natwest Group, Kerry Group, Intertek, International Consolidated Airlines Group, IMI, Essentra, Pearson, Jupiter Fund Management, Tungsten Corporation, Yougov, Aveva, Paragon Banking, Yamana Gold, Glencore
AGM/EGM
Edenville Energy, Dp Poland, Castillo Copper, St James House, Sirius Real Estate
