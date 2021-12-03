Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2021: reliable stocks beat the market

One of Wild’s new winter portfolios delivered a profit in its first month and easily outperformed its benchmark index. Here’s how it did it and also what happened to the other portfolio.

It was almost a case of déjà vu writing this first monthly round-up for the 2021-22 edition of Wild’s Winter Portfolios. One of the two portfolios started slowly in 2020 but finished the six-month strategy with significant gains. It’s way too soon to write off any of these star stocks, and one of the portfolios is already thrashing the benchmark index.

To recap, 12 months ago our high-quality constituents had outperformed over the summer, so failed to join November’s post-Pfizer vaccine rally. This year, valuations and a mixed reaction to financial results meant some stocks, which had also done well in the months leading up to the launch of the winter portfolios on 29 October, dragged on performance.

We’d seen the FTSE 100 resume its upward trend following the summer break, adding about 150 points in October. Then, in November, the index traded back at levels not seen since February 2020, before the pandemic crash.

But that seems like a distant memory, as a new Covid variant – Omicron – sent shivers down the spines of global stock markets. Traders quickly priced in the threat of further travel restrictions and even possible lockdowns. Given little is known about the new strain and its possible impact on economies, markets have been and remain volatile.

However, our Consistent Winter Portfolio, made up of the five most reliable stocks in the FTSE 350 index over the past 10 years, finished the month in positive territory.

It got off to a cracking start, gaining 3.5% within days of launch, and was up as much as 4.2% in the second half of November. Despite suffering during the Omicron sell-off, the portfolio still ended November up 0.3%. That compares with a 2.5% decline for the FTSE 350 benchmark index.

The Aggressive Winter Portfolio is higher risk, so gains can be much greater, just as they were last year, but losses can also be more significant. After peaking with a 2.4% gain late November, the aggressive portfolio ended the month down 3.5%. To be fair, we can’t blame the Omicron variant for that. All but one of the portfolio’s constituents was already struggling before the mini crash on Friday 26 November.

With all that in mind, it’s worth updating a table I ran this time last year, just to emphasise that it’s still early days in this six-month strategy.

Historic Winter Portfolio Performance each November Year Consistent Portfolio (%) Aggressive Portfolio (%) FTSE 350 benchmark index (%) 2021-22 0.3 -3.5 -2.5 2020-21 -2.03 2.1 12.34 2019-20 7.25 7.34 1.79 2018-19 6.48 -4.44 -2.11 2017-18 -3.97 -2.9 -2.06 2016-17 4.97 4.49 -2.06 2015-16 6.42 1.31 0.23 2014-15 -1.69 5.04 3.98

Source: interactive investor using Morningstar prices data