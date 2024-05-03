Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2023-24: record year for reliable shares

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The star stock in Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio this year has been Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG). And its shares ended the season with a flourish. With profits warnings firmly in the rear-view mirror, an ongoing turnaround included a gain of 8.7% in April, which takes the share price to where it was before the crash in September 2022. That took gains for this six-month portfolio to 40.3%, making it the best-performing “consistent” stock. It also means Hilton Food shares have risen every winter for the past six years and fallen only once in the past 11 years (a 0.7% dip in 2017). InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) has been another top stock as the pandemic becomes a distant memory and people continue to travel more. Its share price hit a record high in February and, despite losing 4.7% in April, ended the winter with a 35.1% profit. ii view: Hilton Foods’ profits boosted by appetite for seafood

Lloyds Bank and Aviva part of FTSE 100's £9bn dividend windfall Asset managers have had a tough few years as higher interest rates put off investors in equities, especially those which Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) specialises in. Its core strategies of quality growth, small/mid-caps and UK equities funds have been out of favour, but sentiment has picked up since mid-December. After a tricky start, Liontrust shares added 0.5% in April, giving them a 20.8% gain for the winter. An analyst tip put a rocket under discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) shares in March, but it handed back half of what it made in April. Shares in the electronics components firm fell 6.9% last month, but still ended a volatile six month period up 14.3%. It says much about this portfolio that the worst performer was Safestore Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAFE) with a return of 13.2%. Disappointment is understandable though given the shares were up as much as 31.2% late December. However, Safestore remains the most reliable stock across both portfolios having now risen every winter since at least 2010. Wild's Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2023-24

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Wild's Aggressive Winter Portfolio had plenty to crow about. Two debut stocks – Keller Group (LSE:KLR) and Morgan Sindall Group (LSE:MGNS) – ended the six months as the higher-risk portfolio's best performers. Keller, an engineering contractor, was a consistently strong performer through the winter, but received a significant leg-up in March when it reported a big increase in annual profits. The shares were cheap at the time and offered a generous dividend, making them a target for investors. Ending the winter in style with a 5.3% jump meant Keller shares contributed a 42.5% profit to the portfolio. Morgan Sindall shares had been in an uptrend for a year before the winter began, but the good times continued to roll. The construction and regeneration firm eased 2.4% in April but finished the six-month strategy up 20.5%.

Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS) did well too. It had also been on a winning streak ahead of the portfolio's launch at the end of October. The infrastructure products business gave back 3.4% in April after a 7.8% rally the month before. However, a 14.7% gain for the winter is commendable. We know about Safestore, which appears in both portfolios this year, but I've saved the worst till last – the only stock in either basket of shares to register a six-month loss this time. JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) got off to a fantastic start, outperforming all nine stocks across the portfolios at the end of both November and December. But a 30% gain was wiped out when the sports clothing retailer issued a profits warning at the start of January. Within a fortnight the shares were down 16% on our start price as investors digested news of weak consumer spending and the impact of heavy discounting on margins. There was relief that a late March trading update held no further surprises, and the shares jumped 14%, but there's little confidence in this retail stock while the interest rate outlook remains uncertain. A 14% slump in April condemned JD to a 9.3% loss for the six winter months.

