Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2024: a miserable February

For some years, the UK stock market has significantly underperformed its US counterparts and many other overseas exchanges. But 2025 has started very differently, with UK investors having plenty to cheer about. As it did the month before, the FTSE 100 made a record high in February, this time reaching a peak of 8,820. Remember, it ended 2024 at 8,173, so the gain to last month was 8%. Other main UK indices also finished the month in positive territory, putting their American cousins in the shade. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite tech index 4.0%. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) was a star performer, adding 23% for the month following excellent annual results and a much-anticipated boom in defence spending. BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) joined the rally on military spending expectations, while the bank sector charged ahead, with Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) all up over 10%. Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio, made up of the five FTSE 350 companies that have risen the most winters (between 1 November and 30 April) over the past decade, dropped 6.3% in February, extending losses for the first four months of this six-month strategy to almost 11%. We relax the entry criteria slightly for Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio, giving up some consistency in return for potentially bigger profits (all constituents are up at least 80% of winters over the past decade). This portfolio eased 3.4% over the month and is now down 3.2% since launch. The FTSE 350 benchmark index generated a monthly gain of 1% and is now up 7.5% this winter. Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2024-25

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This is meant to be a reliable portfolio, but the first four months of this winter’s strategy have been disappointing. Now is normally the point where I blame Keller Group (LSE:KLR) for dragging the portfolio lower, but instead the dog of this month’s portfolio is discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV). Despite some volatility, the electronic components company had looked good until the third week of January, which is when the slide began. And it continued through February. Shares ended last month with a 15% loss and down almost 18% this winter. Shares round-up: reasons to be cheerful at Keller and Intertek

Stockwatch: is talk of recession overly pessimistic or fair? Analysts have blamed share price weakness on concerns about the impact of US tariffs on imports from Mexico and China, and maybe the EU at some point in the future. Deutsche Bank experts believe the direct impact is limited, but that tariff noise complicates recovery narrative. It still rates the shares a ‘hold’ and maintains a 765p price target. I hope they’re right. Both engineering contractor Keller and precision instrumentation firm Spectris (LSE:SXS) lost 5.2%. The former dipped ahead of annual results at the start of March, although the numbers were well-received, which will hopefully be reflected in my report in a month’s time. There were positives in full-year figures from Spectris, but not enough to outweigh concerns about it being “too early to state that we are seeing a sustained recovery in end markets”. Food packaging company Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) lost over 3% and self-storage provider Safestore Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAFE), the worst-performing winter stock so far, was actually the best performer this time with a modest 1.7% monthly decline. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2024-25

