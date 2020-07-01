Will my daughter qualify for a state pension?

Q

“My daughter, who is 46, has hardly worked owing to illness and mental health problems. She has received very little in the way of jobseeker’s allowance or other benefits. She is now registered disabled and has been receiving benefits but only for the past few months. I do not think she has paid national insurance contributions (NICs) since she was young, when she did work for a while. What is her situation regarding a state pension? Can I pay the 10 years she would need to qualify? ”

From: SM/via email

A

In order to get any state pension, she herself will need to have 10 qualifying years of NICs. A qualifying year is where an individual has:

• paid NICs because they are working;

• they received national insurance credits (NICs); or

• they paid voluntary NICs.

You are entitled to NICs if you are on working tax credit, universal credit or carer’s allowance.

When your daughter was on jobseeker’s allowance, she would have received national insurance credits. If she is receiving employment and support allowance or unemployability allowance, she will also have received national insurance credits. If she was eligible but did not receive these allowances, she will have to apply for the credits.

You should obtain a state pension forecast for your daughter to see the NICs that she has received. You should also speak to the Department for Works and Pensions to see if she could apply for more credits.

Michelle Cracknell is the former chief executive of the Pensions Advisory Service.