Pension or ISA: which is better?

Differences Between Pensions and ISAs

Both pensions and ISAs are free from Capital Gains Tax and tax on UK dividends.

The main difference between an investment ISA vs a pension is when you can access your money and how your money is taxed. Pensions have the advantage of tax relief, so you don’t pay tax on the money you put into a pension, whereas ISA contributions are paid in after tax. But with pensions, you pay tax on what you take out when you retire.

At a glance

Pension ISA Account purpose Tailor made for retirement savings. Tax efficient savings and investment accounts. Tax benefits Pension contributions benefit from 20% tax relief - every £80 you contribute is topped up to £100. For higher or additional rate taxpayers, you get 40% or 45%. ISA contributions don't get tax relief, but whatever returns are made in your ISA are sheltered from Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, and UK dividends are tax free. Allowances You can pay in up to 100% of your earnings up to a maximum annual allowance of £60,000. Each tax year, you have an annual allowance of up to £20,000 for ISA contributions. Access to your money You cannot access the money in your pension until you turn 55 (57 from 2028). You have access to your ISA savings anytime, unless it is a Lifetime ISA or a fixed-term Cash ISA. Investment options You can invest in the stock market with your pension if you have a SIPP. You can invest in the stock market with a Stocks and Shares ISA. Inheritance tax Pensions are not subject to Inheritance Tax. Please note: from 6 April 2027, pensions and death benefits will become subject to inheritance tax. Find out more here. Only your spouse or your civil partner can inherit your ISA tax-free. However your ISA will form part of your estate if you pass it onto anyone else.

Tax benefits on contributions

The key advantage of a pension is tax relief, which is essentially a government top-up on your contributions.

Pension tax relief is based on your income tax rate. So if you are a basic rate taxpayer, you’ll get 20% tax relief. In practice, this means that every £80 you contribute is topped up to £100.

If you are a higher or additional-rate taxpayer, you get 40% or 45% tax relief. The first 20% is added to your pension automatically, and you can claim the rest on a self-assessment tax return.

This boost to your savings is paid on the way in, which means there is more time for that money to benefit from potential investment growth and compounding. Over time, this should mean your money grows faster than if you had the same investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

You will not receive tax relief on contributions to an ISA.

Accessing your money

While pensions have more generous tax benefits on contributions, ISAs have the advantage in providing tax-free access to your money. Unless it is a Lifetime ISA or a fixed-term Cash ISA, you can access your ISA savings tax-free at any time.

You cannot access the money in your pension until you turn 55 (57 from 2028). You can take up to 25% of your pension as a tax-free lump sum (subject to a maximum of £268,275 unless protections apply), but the rest is subject to Income Tax when you withdraw it. However, many people need a lower income and pay less tax in retirement than when they are working.

Annual allowance

Each tax year, you have an annual allowance of up to £20,000 for ISA contributions.

The amount you can add to your pension depends on your earnings. You can pay in up to 100% of your earnings up to a maximum annual allowance of £60,000. Contributions made by your employer are not limited by your earnings, but do count towards your allowance.

If you are not earning, you can still add up to £3,600 to your pensions each year.

However, there is a reduced annual allowance for anyone earning over £260,000 a year. Your maximum allowance is also reduced to £10,000 if you have taken a taxable income from your pension.

Investment options

Stocks and Shares ISAs offer the flexibility to pick from a wide range of investment options.

If you have a SIPP, you can choose from a range of investments like you can in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Many workplace pensions don’t offer such a wide range of options and may limit you to a few default funds.

You should also remember that investing comes with the risk of losing money.

Inheritance and benefits after death

Your spouse or civil partner can inherit your ISA tax-free. However, your ISA will form part of your estate if you pass it on to anyone else. The first £325,000 of your estate is tax-free but anything above that threshold is charged 40% Inheritance Tax.

Pensions are not subject to Inheritance Tax. If you die before you are 75, you can pass on your pension to your beneficiaries tax-free. If you die after the age of 75, your beneficiaries pay Income Tax at their marginal rate on the money they inherit.

Defined benefit, or final salary, pensions can have different rules depending on the individual scheme.

Find out more about what happens to your pension after death.