What is the Junior ISA age limit?

You can open a Junior ISA for a child aged under 18. That child must live in the UK or be the child of a crown employee. 

When they turn 16, the child can start to manage their own savings and investments. At 18, they can also withdraw money.


How old do you have to be to open a Junior ISA?

To open a Junior ISA for your child, you need to be 16 or over and a UK resident. Please note that you need to be the child’s parent or legal guardian to open the Junior ISA on their behalf. Grandparents and other relatives cannot open a Junior ISA for a child, but they can contribute to it after it has been opened. 

Children aged 16 or 17 can open a Junior ISA for themselves, but they won’t be able to withdraw the money until they turn 18.  

