What is the ISA age limit?

The Stocks and Shares ISA minimum age limit is 18. You must be at least this age to open a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The minimum age limit for Cash ISAs is 18, with the exception of those born between the 6th of April 2006 and the 5th of April 2008 as part of the transitional period.







The age limit for Innovative Finance ISAs is 18. To open a Lifetime ISA you must be older than 18 but younger than 40.

To open any kind of ISA you need to be a UK resident or a Crown employee or the spouse or civil partner of a Crown employee.