What is the ISA age limit?

The Stocks and Shares ISA minimum age limit is 18. You must be at least this age to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

The minimum age limit for Cash ISAs is 16 and the age limit for Innovative Finance ISAs is 18. To open a Lifetime ISA you must be older than 18 but younger than 40. 

To open any kind of ISA you need to be a UK resident or a Crown employee or the spouse or civil partner of a Crown employee. 

