What if I have paid into two ISAs by mistake?

ISAs come with some great tax benefits, but there are some rules to follow and limits to stick to. Before the rules change on 6 April 2024, you can currently only contribute to one ISA of each type in the tax year.

For example, it’s fine to pay into both a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Cash ISA in the same tax year. But under the current rules, you can’t pay into two Stocks and Shares ISAs in the same tax year – or two of another type of ISA.