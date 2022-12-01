UK tax rates and allowances 2023

Wealth taxes

In addition to tax on your income there may also be tax to pay on your investments and other assets.

Dividend tax

This is a tax charged on dividends you earn from shares. This could include direct shares you hold or collective investments, like funds, that invest in shares. The amount you pay depends on the rate of income tax that you pay.

Tax band Dividend tax rate Basic rate 8.75% Higher rate 33.75% Additional rate 39.5%

However, you can earn some divided income before tax is charged. Dividend income can be included in your personal allowance and once that has been reached there is also an additional dividend allowance.

In 2023/24 the dividend allowance is £1,000. (This is down from £2,000 in 2022/23 and will be reduced again to £500 in April 2024)

You’ll need to declare dividends and pay any tax that is due with a self-assessment tax return.

Shares held in a tax-free wrapper like an ISA or pension will not be subject to dividend tax and do not need to be mentioned on a tax return.

Capital gains tax

When you sell or dispose of an asset that has gone up in value during the time you owned it you may have to pay tax on your gains.

This can include investments like shares and funds, as well as high-value items like antique furniture, artwork and jewellery. It includes property too, but your main home is exempt.

The amount of CGT that you pay is dependent on the rate of income tax you pay as well as the asset you are selling.

Tax band Capital gains tax rate Basic rate 10% or 18% for property Higher rate 20% or 28% for property Additional rate 20% or 28% for property

However, each year you can take advantage of a capital gains tax allowance, known officially as the annual exempt amount.

In 2023/24 the CGT allowance is £6,000 (this is down from £12,300 in 2022/23. The allowance will fall again in 2024 to £3,000).

You can report capital gains to HMRC directly through its real time service or in your self-assessment tax return.

Any investments held in ISAs or pensions won’t be subject to CGT.

Inheritance tax (IHT)

IHT is charged when an individual dies and leaves an estate that is worth more than the tax-free allowance.

The rate of IHT in 2023/2024 is 40%

In 2023/24 everyone has an IHT allowance of £325,000 which can be boosted by a further £175,000 if a family home is being passed on to children or grandchildren.

Importantly, your allowance can be passed on to a spouse or civil partner when you die. This means a couple passing on their home can leave an estate worth £1m before any IHT will be payable.