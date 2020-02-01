What are the differences between a Child Trust Fund and a Junior ISA?

Child Trust Funds and Juniors ISAs are both savings accounts that encourage parents to save for their children .

Child Trust Funds (CTF) were available to children born between 1st September 2002 and 2nd January 2011 – after which they were replaced by Junior ISAs (JISA). CTFs remain active until the account matures when the child turns 18.

The first CTFs matured in September 2020 and had the choice of converting the fund into an adult ISA. Those still holding an account have the choice of switching to a JISA or keeping their fund until it matures.

Junior ISAs tend to offer greater flexibility, giving parents much greater choice of investment. See below for a breakdown in the differences before deciding whether switching is for you.