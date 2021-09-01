Are SIPP dividends tax-free?

What are the 2022/2023 dividend tax rates?

Investments held outside of a tax wrapper such as a SIPP or ISA are subject to dividend tax.

Everyone has a dividend allowance, which is currently £2,000. In addition, you do not pay tax on any dividend income that falls within your income tax personal allowance.

Any dividends received in excess of the dividend allowance, plus any unused income tax personal allowance, will be taxed. The rate of tax is dependent on your income tax band.