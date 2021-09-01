Interactive Investor
Are SIPP dividends tax-free?

SIPPs are a tax-efficient way to save for your future. As well as tax-relief on contributions and a tax-free lump sum from age 55 (57 from 2028), you also benefit from tax-free growth on your SIPP investments

SIPP dividends and tax

Dividends paid on investments held within a SIPP are tax-free. 

There is no dividend tax or capital gains tax to pay.  

As growth on your investments is tax-free within a SIPP, your money can grow faster than in an investment that is subject to tax. 

What are the 2022/2023 dividend tax rates?

Investments held outside of a tax wrapper such as a SIPP or ISA are subject to dividend tax.

Everyone has a dividend allowance, which is currently £2,000. In addition, you do not pay tax on any dividend income that falls within your income tax personal allowance. 

Any dividends received in excess of the dividend allowance, plus any unused income tax personal allowance, will be taxed. The rate of tax is dependent on your income tax band. 

Income tax band

Tax rate on dividends over the allowance

Basic rate

8.75%

Higher rate

33.75%

Additional rate

39.35%

Using SIPPs to beat the dividend tax hike

The dividend tax rate was increased by 1.25 percentage points in April 2022, adding an extra £1.25 tax charge for every £100 of dividends received above the allowance. 

This tax hike makes it more important to consider sheltering investments that pay dividends in tax wrappers such as SIPPs and ISAs.  

Did you know

This tax charge applies on all investments that produce dividends, even where they are reinvested rather than paid to you. 

How can Pension Wise help?

If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper

If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from Moneyhelper

Find out more

