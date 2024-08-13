Income investing.

Income investment strategy

Selecting the right income investment strategy depends on your risk tolerance and financial goals. By understanding various strategies, you can create a portfolio that suits your needs. Here are three approaches to consider:

Income focused conservative: For guaranteed income, minimal risk investors may focus on government and investment corporate bonds, with a small portion in stocks. Most income may come from interest, with some potential for dividends.

Income focused balance: Moderate risk investors might prefer a balanced strategy, including equal shares or ETF's, stocks and bonds. ETF's and stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis, though some pay annually, and a small few pay monthly. Bonds will pay a coupon. The coupon amount represents interest paid to bondholders, normally annually or semi-annually.

Income focused growth: Investors with a high-risk tolerance may opt for a growth strategy. Building a portfolio that targets income growth will be invested in stocks, which means the income received will be from dividend payments.

Things to remember: Once understanding your risk appetite, focus on stable and reliable assets with consistent pay-outs. Ensure that you can stay updated on news related to your investments and the sectors that you have chosen. Always regularly review and adjust your portfolio to ensure it continues to meet your financial goals.