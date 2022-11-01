Fixed income investing

Examples of fixed income investments

There are two main categories of fixed income investments: corporate bonds and government bonds.

Companies turn to the bond market to raise money, either to grow the business or perhaps pay dividends. The biggest, most financially secure companies can borrow money at the cheapest rates as there is a very low likelihood that they will default on their interest obligations. This is known as 'investment grade' fixed income.

Less financially secure companies can also turn to the fixed income market to raise money. Such bonds pay higher rates of interest to reflect the increased risk. This part of the corporate bond market is known as 'high yield'.

Governments also turn to financial markets to raise money to fund spending and tax cuts. The bonds they issue are called government bonds. Bonds from different governments around the world carry different levels of default risk.

For example, it is extremely unlikely that the US or UK government will not repay their loans. But there is a greater risk that governments in less developed countries will be able to repay bondholders.

Fixed income investments tend to offer a fixed coupon payment, but some link their interest payments to the inflation rate. These are known as inflation-linked bonds. You might also hear about 'floating rate' bonds, which have coupons that rise and fall with the interest rate set by the respective central bank.

In America, another part of the fixed income market is 'municipal bonds'. These are bonds issued by states or local governments to finance public services or works, such as building roads or running schools.