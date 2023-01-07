Fixed income investing

Fixed income – review Q2 2026

At the start of 2026, it was widely expected that UK interest rates would be lowered during the course of the year. However, amid the conflict in the Middle East, the consensus view is that the base rate will remain at 3.75% for the foreseeable future.

Increases in oil and gas prices mean inflation potentially edges higher, which puts central bankers in an uncomfortable position.

The Bank of England have opted to keep rates on hold. Its latest June interest rate decision saw the nine-person strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote by a majority of 7 to 2 to maintain the Bank Rate at 3.75%. The dissenters preferred a 0.25 percentage point increase to 4%.

Across the pond, the US Federal Reserve last month held rates (3.5% to 3.75%). As things stand, the recent consensus is that US policymakers will keep holding rates in 2026.

However, the European Central Bank bucked the trend by increasing interest rates in June, from 2% to 2.25%. This is the first rate rise in 2023 in response to concerns over higher inflation.

Interest rates have a huge impact on all manner of investments, but in particular bonds. Bond prices and bond yields have an inverse relationship, so if bond prices go down then yields go up, and vice versa.

Longer maturity bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes. Therefore their prices rise more when interest rates fall, but their prices also drop more when rates rise. The sensitivity to interest rates is known as “duration”.

Against this backdrop, global bond markets slightly rose during the second quarter in sterling terms, with the Bloomberg Global Aggregate up 0.22%.

UK gilts gained 1.99% during the quarter, which in turn led to a decline in gilt yields. This rise marked a rebound from the first quarter, which saw UK gilts decline by 1.85%.

However, UK gilt yields are high versus history, with 10-year gilts yielding around 4.75% at the end of the second quarter.

Gilts are particularly impacted by events in the Middle East given the implications of the UK’s substantial dependency on external energy imports.

The big concern worrying many professional investors is the prospect of stagflation, which occurs when a country experiences slow economic growth at the same time as high inflation. Its last prolonged appearance was in the 1970s.

Stagflation is a difficult environment for bond investors as inflation weakens the real value of coupon and principal payments, while weaker growth means central banks are unable to intervene by reducing interest rates.

Against this backdrop, index-linked bonds and, specifically for UK investors, inflation-linked gilts re-emerge as a portfolio consideration. This gilt type offers a potential hedge against inflation risk as the balance of risks shifts back towards inflation uncertainty rather than a straightforward continuation of disinflation.

Bear in mind that index-link gilts have a high duration, meaning such bonds are more sensitive to changes in interest rates.

For example, in 2022, when interest rates and yields rose to tackle rapid inflation, the negative price effects on more rate-sensitive, higher-duration inflation-linked gilts offset the uplifts associated with the inflation-linking mechanism.

Therefore, selection can be key. The duration of the FTSE Actuaries UK Index-Linked Gilts All Stocks Index being 13.7 years versus 7.5 years for the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index.



Asset class Q4 (%) 1 year (%) 3 years (%) 5 years (%) Global Aggregate 0.22 3.89 1.94 -0.76 Global Government -0.14 1.60 0.42 -2.21 Global Corporate 0.74 7.79 3.96 1.35 Global Inflation Linked -0.05 4.43 1.34 -1.57 Global High Yield 2.83 10.63 9.07 5.08 EURO Corporate 0.96 3.15 5.10 0.23 UK Gilts 1.99 2.57 2.98 -4.20 Sterling Corporate 2.60 4.22 6.38 -0.53 UK Inflation Linked -0.99 2.16 -1.27 -8.10 Emerging Markets Hard-Currency 2.64 10.65 6.95 2.46

Source: Morningstar as of 30 June 2026. Total Returns in GBP - global indices hedged to GBP. Global Aggregate: Bloomberg Global Aggregate, Global Government: Bloomberg Global Treasury, UK Gilts: FTSE Act UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks. Global Corporate: Bloomberg Global Corporate, Sterling Corporate: Bloomberg Sterling Non-Gilt, Euro Corporate: Markit iBoxx EUR, Emerging Markets Hard-Currency: Bloomberg EM Hard Currency Agg, Global High Yield: Bloomberg Global High Yield, Global Inflation Linked: Bloomberg Global Inflation Linked, UK Inflation Linked: Bloomberg Global Inflation Linked UK.