How to calculate your Lump Sum Allowance (LSA)

Learn how to calculate your Lump Sum Allowance (LSA) with step-by-step guidance and real examples.

What is the Lump Sum Allowance?

From 6 April 2024, the Lifetime Allowance (LTA) was removed and replaced with new limits on how much tax-free cash you can take from your pension. This new limit is called the Lump Sum Allowance (LSA).

Most people have an LSA of £268,275, which is 25% of the old LTA (£1,073,100).

If you’ve already taken tax-free cash from your pension before 6 April 2024, this reduces your remaining LSA.

Any tax-free cash taken after 6 April 2024 (like through an UFPLS) also counts towards your LSA.

How is the LSA calculated?

You’ll need to:

  • Work out how much of your old LTA was used before 6 April 2024 (this will have been shown as a percentage, e.g. 40.55%)
  • Multiply that % by 25% of the old LTA (£1,073,100)
  • Add any tax-free lump sums taken since 6 April 2024
  • Subtract that from £268,275

Example 1: Crystallisation-only before 6 April 2024

Mia crystallised £500,000 of her SIPP in 2015/16, using 40% of her LTA.

She had no transitional protection. She didn’t take any more tax-free cash after 6 April 2024.

Calculation:
LSA reduction = 25% × 40% × £1,073,100 = £107,310
Remaining LSA = £268,275 – £107,310 = £160,965

Example 2: Crystallisation before 6 April 2024 + UFPLS after 6 April 2024

James used 40% of his LTA before April 2024.

After that, he took a £100,000 UFPLS (25% of which was tax-free = £25,000).

Calculation:
Pre-2024 LSA usage = 25% × 40% × £1,073,100 = £107,310
Post-2024 tax-free cash = £25,000
Total LSA used = £107,310 + £25,000 = £132,310
Remaining LSA = £268,275 – £132,310 = £135,965

Example 3: No previous crystallisation, took UFPLS after 6 April 2024

Sam never took any pension benefits before 6 April 2024.

In May 2024, he took a £60,000 UFPLS, of which £15,000 was tax-free.

Calculation:
Pre-2024 LSA usage = £0
Post-2024 LSA usage = £15,000
Remaining LSA = £268,275 – £15,000 = £253,27

Example 4: Full crystallisation before 6 April 2024

Louise used 100% of her LTA before 6 April 2024.

Calculation:
LSA reduction = 25% × 100% × £1,073,100 = £268,275
Remaining LSA = £268,275 – £268,275 = £0
Louise has no LSA remaining and cannot take further tax-free lump sums.

Please note: This information is for general guidance only and depends on your personal circumstances. You must ensure any figures provided (like previous LTA usage) are accurate. If unsure, speak to a financial adviser or check your pension benefit statements.
 

