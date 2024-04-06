The Lump Sum Allowance (LSA)

The LSA limits the tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions. Any lump sums you take over your allowance will be taxed at your marginal rate of income tax.

The standard LSA is £268, 275 but may be different if you hold lifetime allowance protection.

The Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LSDBA)

The LSDBA limits tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions, as well as tax-free lump sums that can be paid to beneficiaries after your death. It doesn't apply to any benefits you moved into drawdown before 6 April 2024. Any lump sums over your allowance will be taxed at the recipient's marginal rate of income tax.

The standard LSDBA is £1,073, 100 but may be different if you hold lifetime allowance protection.

Overseas Transfer Allowance (OTA)

The OTA limits the amount you can transfer to a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme (QROPS) without tax charges applying. Any amount you transfer to a QROPS that exceeds your OTA will be subject to the Overseas Transfer Charge - a flat rate tax charge of 25%.

The standard OTA will be the same as your LSDBA.

Pension benefits taken before 6 April 2024

If you have previously taken benefits from a pension before 6th April 2024, your new allowances will be reduced by 25% of the amount of the old Lifetime Allowance (LTA) you have already used.

New allowances reduced by:- %LTA used x £1,073,100 x 25%

For example, if you have previously used 10% of your LTA, your new allowances will be reduced by 10% x £1,073,100 x 25% = £26,827.50

Your new allowances would then be:

LSA = £241,447.50

LSDBA = £1,046,272.50

OTA = £1,046,272.50

Please Note, if you have previously used 100% of your LTA, your new allowances will have all been reduced to zero.

If you have any form of Lifetime Allowance protection, you can substitute your protected Lifetime Allowance value into the above calculation.

This calculation assumes that when you used your LTA, you took 25% of the value of the pension(s) you accessed tax-free.

