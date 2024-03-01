Changes to pension allowances 2024
Take a look at how you and your money might be affected.
What are the changes?
From 6 April 2024, the Lifetime Allowance (LTA) will no longer apply when you take benefits from your pension. Instead, new allowances will apply when you take a tax-free lump sum or transfer to an overseas pension scheme.
We’re providing this information to help you understand if you might be affected by these changes. It’s based on our current understanding of draft legislation and of guidance published by HMRC. Changes may still be made before 6 April.
The new allowances
The table below gives a high-level summary of the new allowances, how much they are, and when they are applied.
Allowance
Summary
Lump Sum Allowance (LSA)
The LSA limits the tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions. Any amount you take over your allowance will be taxed at your marginal rate of income tax.
The standard LSA is £268,275. Your allowance may be different if you have already taken pension benefits or hold lifetime allowance protection.
Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LSDBA)
The LSDBA limits tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions, as well as tax-free lump sums that can be paid to beneficiaries after your death. It doesn’t apply to any benefits you moved into drawdown before 6 April 2024. Any amount over your allowance will be taxed at the recipient’s marginal rate of income tax.
The standard LSDBA is £1,073,100. Your allowance may be different if you have already taken pension benefits or hold lifetime allowance protection.
Overseas Transfer Allowance (OTA)
The OTA limits the amount you can transfer to a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme (QROPS) without tax charges applying. Any amount you transfer to a QROPS that exceeds your OTA will be subject to the Overseas Transfer Charge – a flat rate tax charge of 25%.
The standard OTA will be the same as your LSDBA.
How might the changes affect me?
Whether the changes affect you will depend on your personal circumstances. For example, the total value of your pension savings, whether you’ve already taken benefits from a pension, and whether you have any form of lifetime allowance protection.
If you’re unsure whether, or how, you’re affected by these changes, we strongly recommend taking advice from an FCA regulated financial adviser.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper.
