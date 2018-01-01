Pension commencement lump sum (PCLS) guide

How does PLCS work?

If you’re in a defined contribution scheme, PCLS payments are reasonably straightforward and you can normally take up to 25% of the pot you are crystallising tax free. This is likely to be when you:

Go into flexi-access drawdown

Buy an annuity

Cash in an entire pension

The PCLS payment will be calculated as a simple 25% of the amount you are crystallising (although maximum limits may apply). So, if you are crystallising £100,000, you’ll get £25,000 paid as a PCLS and the remaining £75,000 to generate taxable retirement income.

If you’re in a defined benefit pension, for example a final salary or career-average revalued earnings (CARE) scheme, the PCLS calculation formula is a bit more complex. This is because you can’t accurately calculate the value of a defined benefit pension and make a straightforward 25% calculation.

Instead, defined benefit schemes, will use one of two different methods of PCLS calculation.

Commutation : Most private defined benefit schemes let you take a PCLS in exchange for a reduction to your annual income. The ‘commutation factor’ will be set by the scheme and states how much income you’ll be required to give up to take tax-free cash. An example might be a £1 loss of income each year for a every £15 that is taken as tax-free cash.

Separate lump sum: Some schemes (most notably in the public sector) offer a fixed level of tax-free cash which doesn’t reduce the level of income you get. Like your income benefits, this will be linked to your salary and the amount of time you have been a member of the scheme, for example 3/80ths of your salary, for every year you were in the scheme.

Any PCLS payment you take counts towards your LSA and your LSDBA. This means you need to have remaining allowance available to take your tax-free cash.

What is the maximum PCLS limit?

Now that the lifetime allowance has been abolished, a cap has been applied to the maximum amount of PCLS that is permitted and it currently stands at £268,275.

However, because historically the amount of PCLS that could be taken was higher than today, there are cases where you may be entitled to a larger PCLS. For example if you have lifetime allowance protection (which you might have been entitled to if your pot was worth more than the lifetime allowance before a reduction was implemented). In those cases you would be entitled to 25% of your protected lifetime allowance.

You might also be able to take a larger PCLS if you had a pension pre-2006 which let you take more than 25% of your pension tax free.